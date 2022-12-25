Giles Shield: Al-Barkaat's Agney, Saif slam centuries

Al-Barkaat MMI’s Agney Adi slammed 169 runs off 189 balls (24 fours) and Mohammed Saif Khan hit 111 off 229 balls (10 fours) in their second round match of the Under-14 Giles Shield inter-school tournament against New English School, Bandra, on Saturday at the Sassanian ground, Azad Maidan. The two added 281 runs off 408 balls for the fourth wicket in the drawn match.

Brief scores: New English School, Bandra 276 in 77.3 overs (Harshwardan Barmukh 78, Gandharva Kuvlekar 34, Aarav Gupta 53; Kartik Kumar 4/41, Arpan Kosle 3/30) drew with Al Barkaat MMI English School 383/5 in 90 overs (Agney Adi 169, Mohammad Saif Khan 111; Darshan Rathod 3/51.

Young Comrade Shield Brief scores Day 1: Payyade SC 211/8 in 64 overs (Prasad Pawar 57*, Sagar Mishra 41, Jayesh Chandankar 34; Ajitkumar Yadav 3/52) vs Bhatnagar S&CF; National CC 246/2 in 59 overs (Aaditya Srivastava 127*, Swapnil Pradhan 60* Vaishnav Narvekar 33) vs Parsee Gymkhana; Apollo CC 180 in 48.2 overs (Dashrath Chavan 67; Akshay Jambhekar 5/52, Nehalkatakdhond 3/37) vs New Hind SC 20/2 in 9 overs; Mumbai Police Gymkhana 182 in 41.2 overs (Aaryaraj Nikam 76, Yogesh Patil 38; Sachin Bhosale 4/59) vs Victory CC 62/1 in 12 overs (Jay Bista 42*); PJ Hindu Gymkhana 172 in 34.2 overs (Bins Neyyoth 41; Devendranath Parida 6/56, Sandesh Sawant 3/42) vs Young Comrade CC 102/3 in 16 overs (Anish Choudhary 60).

Lakshya Cup: Rudrankksh Patil among top draws

Rudrankksh Patil, who earlier this month became the world champion, will be among the country's top 20 air rifle shooters who will fight it out at the 13th RR Lakshya Cup starting at the Lakshya Shooting Club premises in Panvel from Sunday.

Patil is also the defending champion of the event that will also feature the likes of Parth Makhija, the junior World Cup medallist, and Navyman Kiran Jadhav this year.

Suma Shirur, the founder-president of Lakshya Club who was recently conferred the prestigious Dronacharya Award, said: “I'm sure the shooters will embrace the challenge of top-notch shooting and enjoy the camaraderie over the two days."

MFA League: DFA romp to 4-0 win

D’Souza Football Academy romped to a comfortable 4-0 win against India Rush SC in a boy’s Under-15 Yuva President League match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) played at the Neville D’Souza turf, Bandra on Saturday. The DFA scored through the efforts of Rutvick Chavan, Max Lakri, Zayne D’Souza and Shlok Jagtap to collect full points. In a match of the same category, Youth Soccer Academy got the better of The Soccer Academy-MSP 1-0. Striker Mohd Idris netted the all-important goal.

Results: Boys’ U-15: D’Souza Football Academy 4 (Rutvick Chavan, Max Lakri, Zayne D’Souza, Shlok Jagtap) beat India Rush SC 0; Youth Soccer Academy 1 (Mohd Idris) beat The Soccer Academy MSP 0; Boys’ U-13: Mumbai City FC 9 (Jess Bhobe 2, Asif Sheikh 2, Hamza Haider 2, Mayank Thapa, Shaurya Koli, Ayaan Maniar) beat Lemon Break FC 0.

Shashank shines as Blue record 3rd win

Shashank Kumar excelled both with the bat and ball to steer MCC Blue to victory over former champions MCC Red by 73 runs in the 6-team MCC Double-Leg Pro-40 league, played at the Oval Maidan. It was third successive win for MCC Blue. In another match, MCC Orange beat MCC Green by 71 runs.

Brief scores: MCC Blue 189/9 off 40 overs (Shashank Kumar 36, Aman Varma 35, Sahil Hire 30;Raja Kumar 3-23, Mohsin Kazi 3/34) bt MCC Red 116 all out (Sagar Shethi 33; Asais Khan 3/37, Shashank Kumar 2/8) by 73 runs. Man-of-the-match: Shashank Kumar.

MCC Orange 251/7 off 40 overs (Israel Nayak 44, Saurabh Paswan 42, Vijay Choudhary 32; Shubham Sonkusare 5/45) bt MCC Green 180 all out (Satyam Tripathi 53, Shashikant Yadav 42, Shrinath Singh 30; Rohit Dolas 4/20) by 71 runs. Man-of-the-match: Shubham Sonkusare.

