Home / Sports / Hamilton tops qualifying at Spanish GP for 100th pole
sports

Hamilton tops qualifying at Spanish GP for 100th pole

Lewis Hamilton won his 100th career pole position after barely edging Max Verstappen to the fastest time in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix
AP |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during qualifying of the Spanish Grand Prix.(REUTERS)

Lewis Hamilton won his 100th career pole position after barely edging Max Verstappen to the fastest time in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday.

Hamilton pushed his Mercedes to a flying lap of 1 minute, 16.74 seconds. Verstappen in his Red Bull was only 0.03 seconds behind.

“Great job! That was hard work,” Hamilton told his team over the radio after shouting out to celebrate hitting the century mark.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas was right behind in third.

Hamilton leads the Formula One standings by eight points over Verstappen going into the fourth race of the season.

Hamilton has won the Spanish GP five times, including each of the past four years. On Sunday, he will be looking to equal Michael Schumacher’s six wins in Montmeló and claim his 98th career victory.

Lewis Hamilton won his 100th career pole position after barely edging Max Verstappen to the fastest time in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday.

Hamilton pushed his Mercedes to a flying lap of 1 minute, 16.74 seconds. Verstappen in his Red Bull was only 0.03 seconds behind.

“Great job! That was hard work,” Hamilton told his team over the radio after shouting out to celebrate hitting the century mark.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas was right behind in third.

Hamilton leads the Formula One standings by eight points over Verstappen going into the fourth race of the season.

Hamilton has won the Spanish GP five times, including each of the past four years. On Sunday, he will be looking to equal Michael Schumacher’s six wins in Montmeló and claim his 98th career victory.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lewis hamilton spanish gp spanish grand prix max verstappen valtteri bottas formula one
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP