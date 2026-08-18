...
...
Next Story

‘Don’t concede early PCs': Samiullah Khan lays out Pakistan's blueprint for must-win Hockey World Cup clash with India

Pakistan legend Samiullah Khan urges a compact defense, no early penalty corners and direct attacking play in their must-win World Cup clash against India.

Updated on: Aug 18, 2026, 17:50:21 IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Pakistan hockey great Samiullah Khan has urged his country to deny India an early foothold when the arch-rivals meet in a crucial FIH World Cup pool clash on Wednesday, identifying penalty-corner defence as one of the keys to Pakistan keeping their campaign alive. The equation leaves little room for error for Pakistan. They need a victory to remain in contention, while India can secure progression to the next round with a draw. Against that backdrop, Samiullah believes Pakistan’s first task must be to withstand India’s early pressure and prevent their opponents from earning set-piece opportunities.

India will face Pakistan in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. (X images)
India will face Pakistan in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. (X images)

“I would advise Pakistan captain to keep a compact defence and not concede any penalty corners to India in the first quarter,” Samiullah told PTI.

The former Pakistan international, nicknamed the ‘Flying Horse’ during his playing days for his speed, also wants the side to be more positive when they regain possession rather than inviting pressure by repeatedly recycling the ball backwards. “My suggestion to the midfielders is to advance towards the goal instead of passing backwards. The forwards will have to score through diagonal and interchange passes,” he said.

‘They know how important this match is’

Deep Dive

What strategies should Pakistan implement against India to avoid conceding penalty corners?

Samiullah Khan advises Pakistan to maintain a compact defense, particularly in the first quarter, to prevent India from earning penalty corners. He emphasizes the importance of resilience against early pressure.

Why is the upcoming match against India crucial for Pakistan's World Cup campaign?

The match is essential for Pakistan as they need a victory to stay in contention for the World Cup, while India can progress to the next round with a draw.

How has India improved their hockey system over the years according to Samiullah Khan?

Samiullah credits India's success to their long-term vision, which includes expanding the player pool, enhancing penalty corner execution, and developing a deep defense.
Powered ByAsk HT

Pakistan arrive at the contest with a largely young group, but Samiullah does not believe a lack of experience should become an excuse in a fixture carrying enormous pressure. “They recently played India in the Pro League and gave a tough fight. Each of these players has played more than 50 matches. They know how important this match is,” he said.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist also reflected on how dramatically the India-Pakistan rivalry has changed from its peak years. “Earlier, India and Pakistan would play Olympic and Asian Games finals, and there would be huge hype. In 1978 and 1982, 20,000 to 35,000 spectators would watch us,” he said.

Also Read: IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India seek South Africa win to boost Women's Hockey World Cup qualification

Samiullah believes both nations must rediscover the flair that once defined Asian hockey. “Europeans made hockey like football and eliminated skill. But teams like Belgium and Germany are now showing skills inside the circle. India and Pakistan also need to bring back dribbling and artistic hockey to revive the charm of old rivalry,” he said.

Recalling Pakistan’s famous 7-1 victory over India at the 1982 Asian Games in Delhi, Samiullah admitted even that landmark result was eventually overshadowed. “We thought this record would never be broken, but Pakistan lost to India 10-2 at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Probuddha Bhattacharjee

Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.

india vs pakistanmen's hockey world cuphockey world cup
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home/Sports/Hockey/‘Don’t concede early PCs': Samiullah Khan lays out Pakistan's blueprint for must-win Hockey World Cup clash with India
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe