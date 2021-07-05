Focusing on speed, sharpness, skill, agility: India hockey team assistant coach Shivendra Singh

Former India center forward and current India men's team assistant coach Shivendra Singh opened up on the team's preparations for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, and said that the team is focusing on improving overall sharpness and speed. Shivendra added that the Indian team is also added that the team can win a medal at Tokyo 2020.

“Our focus is on the overall speed, sharpness, skill and agility of the team to ensure that they arrive in peak conditioning in Tokyo. We are working on focussed training drills for the players depending on the positions they play. The strikers are working exclusively on what they have to do inside the ‘D’," he spoke on Hockey Te Charcha, a podcast series initiated by Hockey India ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I believe in the abilities of these players and I am confident that they are one of the fittest teams in the world; if not the fittest. We are one of the contenders for an Olympic medal for sure,” he added.

Shivendra further went on to talk about his experiences as working as an assistant coach of India's men's hockey team and praised Graham Reid for his coaching style.

“I felt awkward initially as a Coach as I had been a player in the team for so long, but it only took me a week to settle in to my new role. The rest of the Coaching staff and players made me feel welcome. I enjoy my work so much now that I feel like spending most of my time on the training ground itself,” he said.

“Graham has a very calm personality and he always adopts a team-first approach in his Coaching. He involves the whole coaching staff and has the quality of maintaining togetherness in the group. He makes sure no member feels left out as he never hesitates to ask his staff for inputs that will help the team get better,” he signed off.

