Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former Indian women's hockey skipper Rani Rampal announces retirement

PTI |
Oct 24, 2024 02:54 PM IST

Former Indian women's hockey skipper Rani Rampal has announced his retirement

Former Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal announced her retirement on Thursday, ending a glittering 16-year career during which she became an inspiration for her phenomenal rise from a small town in Haryana where her father worked as a cart-puller.

Bengaluru: Indian women hockey team captain Rani Rampal dons new jersey during a practice session ahead of the FIH Women's Series finals, at Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI6_1_2019_000182B)(PTI)
Bengaluru: Indian women hockey team captain Rani Rampal dons new jersey during a practice session ahead of the FIH Women's Series finals, at Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI6_1_2019_000182B)(PTI)

The-29-year-old will sign off as one of India's most decorated hockey players after leading the women's team to its best-ever finish at the Olympics -- a fourth place at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

"It's been an outstanding journey. I never thought I will play for so long for India. I have seen a lot of poverty from childhood but focus was always to do something, represent the country," she told reporters in a press conference.

A clinical forward, who made her international debut in 2008 as a 14-year-old in the Olympic qualifiers that year, Rani scored 205 goals in her 254 outings for India.

She was honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2020 and was also a recipient of the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award, in the same year.

She was recently roped in as the national coach for sub-junior women players.

Catch all the Latest...
See more
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //