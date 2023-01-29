Germany vs Belgium, Hockey World Cup 2023 Final Live Streaming: When and Where to watch GER vs BEL live online and on TV

Germany will take on Belgium in the final of FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 on Sunday. Belgium are the defending champions and have won the title only once while Germany have done it twice. A nail-biting contest is on the cards as both Belgium and Germany have been undefeated in the tournament thus far.

Belgium are currently ranked No.2 in the world while Germany are just one spot below at No.3. Going by recent head-to-head record, Belgium have the upper hand as they have beaten their opponent 10 times in 16 matches that they played against each other since mid-2017. The two teams squared off in the group stages of the ongoing tournament and drew 2-2.

Both teams have got some brilliant players who have delivered at the big stage. Belgium's Tom Boon is the second highest goal scorer in the tournament, having scored seven goals. While Germany also have Niklas Wellen who has found the net on six occasions.

Here are the live streaming details

When will the Germany vs Belgium Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 final take place?

The Germany vs Belgium Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 final will take place on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Where will the Germany vs Belgium Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 final be played?

The Germany vs Belgium Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 final will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time will the Germany vs Belgium Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 final start?

The Germany vs Belgium Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 final will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Germany vs Belgium Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 final?

The Germany vs Belgium Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 final will be on broadcast on the Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of Germany vs Belgium Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 final?

The live streaming of Germany vs Belgium Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 final will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. FanCode will also be streaming the matches in India for free.

