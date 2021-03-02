IND USA
Home / Sports / Hockey / Hat-trick of defeats: Indian women lose 0-2 to Germany in 3rd game
Germany beat India 2-0(Hockey India / Twitter)
hockey

Hat-trick of defeats: Indian women lose 0-2 to Germany in 3rd game

Sonja Zimmermann (26’) and Franzisca Hauke (42’) scored the goals for Germany, who won their third consecutive match on Monday.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:35 PM IST

The Indian women's hockey team's defence resisted well but formidable Germany walked away with a 2-0 win in the third game, taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the four-match series, here.

Sonja Zimmermann (26’) and Franzisca Hauke (42’) scored the goals for Germany, who won their third consecutive match on Monday.

The hosts were unable to create any early momentum and had a penalty corner saved in the first quarter. While Germany pushed forward to break the deadlock, the Indian backline stood firm yet again.

Germany were awarded a penalty corner early into the second quarter but still couldn't find a way past India's defence. The team managed to keep out three penalty corners in the previous game too.

The hosts ended India's resistance in form of a goal from the third penalty corners. This time, defender Zimmermann made no mistake as the World number three side started the third quarter with a lead.

Germany doubled their advantage shortly before the end of the third quarter with seasoned midfielder Hauke getting on the score-sheet. The hosts held on to complete their third successive win.

The fourth match of the series will be played on Thursday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
hockey india india women's hockey team
