How India changed their fortune in just 11 minutes against Malaysia to win Asian Champions Trophy title

India defeated Malaysia 4-3 to clinch a record-fourth Asian Champions Trophy, in Chennai on Saturday. The hosts were at one stage trailing 1-3 and had to stage a late comeback after half-time. The result also displayed India's way of dealing with pressure in a title clash.

The match began with both teams involved in an intense tactical battle and Jugraj Singh finally struck in the 9th-minute via penalty corner to open the scoring. India began the second quarter with a 1-0 lead and it looked like they were cruising to an easy win. But Malaysia had other plans as Razie Rahim (18') and Aminudin Muhamad (28') scored to give the visitors a two-goal lead.

Trailing 1-3, India began their comeback late in the third quarter after winning a penalty stroke in the last minute. Harmanpreet Singh (45') converted it with ease to make it 2-3 and then Gurjant Singh scored in the same minute to level proceedings. What made the goal special was the build-up play which contributed to it. Harmanpreet fired a ball into the opposition circle and after a quick exchange of passes, Gurjant simply had to tap it in, capping off some amazing teamwork.

Here is the video of Gurjant's goal:

With the score at 3-3, Akashdeep Singh scored a late winner in the 56th-minute to seal a 4-3 victory for India. The post-match ceremony also saw players receive huge cash prizes. Each member of the Indian team received ₹3 lakhs each and ₹1.50 lakh was given to the support staff.

Meanwhile, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "As a former hockey player, I truly believe that a victory in hockey is more than just a win on the field; it is a testament to the dedication and teamwork that fuels our passion. As we commemorate the Indian Men's Hockey Team's magnificent victory at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, Hockey India takes great pride in honouring their prowess with a cash award of ₹3.00 lakh for players and ₹1.50 lakh to the Support Staff, whose tireless efforts contribute to this success."

