Home / Sports / Hockey / India beat Australia 5-4 in shootout, claim 3rd Sultan of Johar Cup crown

India beat Australia 5-4 in shootout, claim 3rd Sultan of Johar Cup crown

hockey
Published on Oct 29, 2022 08:37 PM IST

The teams were level at 1-1 after regulation time in the title encounter. In the shootout, both teams ended with 3-3 scoreline, forcing the match into sudden death.

India had last won the trophy in 2014(Hockey India)
India had last won the trophy in 2014(Hockey India)
ByHT Sports Desk

India defeated Australia 5-4 in a nail-biting penalty shootout to reclaim their third Sultan of Johor Cup crown, breaking their five-year-old title jinx here on Saturday. The teams were level at 1-1 after regulation time in the title encounter. In the shootout, both teams ended with 3-3 scoreline, forcing the match into sudden death.

Uttam Singh scored twice in the shootout, including in sudden death, while Vishnukant Singh, Ankit Pal, Sudeep Chirmako also sounded the board for India. For Australia, Burns Cooper, Foster Brodee, Brooks Joshua and Hart Liam entered their names on the scoresheet.

It was Sudeep, who drew the first blood when he scored a field goal in the 13th minute but Jack Hollad produced the equaliser in the 28th minute as the two teams finished the regulation time at 1-1.

The Indians have won the age group tournament twice -- 2013 and 2014 -- and finished second best four times in 2012, 2015, 2018 and the last edition of the event in 2019. The tournament was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
sultan of johor cup
sultan of johor cup

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out