News / Sports / Hockey / India beat Malaysia 10-4 to set up clash against Pakistan in men's Hockey 5s Asia Cup final

India beat Malaysia 10-4 to set up clash against Pakistan in men's Hockey 5s Asia Cup final

PTI |
Sep 02, 2023 06:01 PM IST

Pakistan reached the final after defeating Oman 7-3 in the first semi-final.

India thrashed Malaysia 10-4 in the semifinals to set up a clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the inaugural men's Hockey 5s Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman on Saturday.

Image used for representational purpose(Getty Images)
Image used for representational purpose(Getty Images)

Pakistan reached the final after defeating Oman 7-3 in the first semi-final. India's previous meeting against the opposition in the tournament in the elite pool stage match had ended with Pakistan winning 5-4.

Mohammed Raheel (9th, 16th, 24th, 28th minutes), Maninder Singh (2nd), Pawan Rajbhar (13th), Sukhvinder (21st), Dipsan Tirkey (22nd), Jugraj Singh (23rd), and Gurjot Singh (29th) scored for India, while captain Ismail Asia Abu (4th), Akhimullah Anuar (7th, 19th), Muhamad Din (19th) were on target for Malaysia.

With the win, India also confirmed a spot in the 2024 FIH Hockey 5s World Cup.

India will play against Pakistan in the final later in the day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out