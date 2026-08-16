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India denied opening World Cup win as China hit back twice in thrilling 2-2 draw in Amstelveen

India twice took the lead through Navneet Kaur and Deepika, but China fought back on both occasions to secure a 2-2 draw in their World Cup opener.

Published on: Aug 16, 2026, 18:41:09 IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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India began their Women’s Hockey World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against China in Amstelveen on Sunday, producing an encouraging attacking display but twice surrendering the lead in a closely fought Pool D encounter. Navneet Kaur and Deepika were on target for India, which led 1-0 and then 2-1 before China responded with goals from Zhang Ying and Ma Ning. The result gave both Asian heavyweights a point from their opening match and left plenty still to play for in a pool that also features England and South Africa.

India and China drew their opening match in the Women's Hockey World Cup at 2-2. (Hockey India X)
India and China drew their opening match in the Women's Hockey World Cup at 2-2. (Hockey India X)

India made an energetic start and were rewarded in the eighth minute. Navneet received the ball inside the circle, turned sharply under pressure and managed to get her shot away. The effort went in off the post to give Salima Tete’s side an early advantage. China, however, gradually settled into the contest and began testing India’s defensive organisation. Their pressure eventually paid off in the final minute of the opening quarter, when Zhang Ying converted a penalty stroke to make it 1-1.

Deepika puts India back in front

China carried that momentum into the second quarter and enjoyed spells of territorial control, forcing India to defend deep. The Indian backline held firm before the attack produced another decisive moment. Nikki Pradhan made an important interception that allowed India to transition quickly. Deepika drove forward down the right and helped force a penalty corner before taking responsibility herself from the set-piece. She converted in the 25th minute to restore India’s advantage.

Deep Dive

What were the key moments in the India vs China Women's Hockey World Cup match?

The match featured key moments such as Navneet Kaur's early goal for India, Deepika's penalty corner conversion to regain the lead, and two equalizing goals from China through Zhang Ying and Ma Ning.

Why was the draw against China significant for India's Hockey World Cup campaign?

The draw was significant as it showcased India's attacking potential and resilience against a formidable Chinese team, while also highlighting areas for improvement, such as maintaining leads in matches.

How does India's next match against South Africa impact their progression in the World Cup?

A victory against South Africa could strengthen India's position in Pool D, increasing their chances of advancing to the knockout stages of the tournament, which is crucial for their campaign.
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The pressure finally told in the 39th minute. China won a penalty corner, and Ma Ning converted to bring the scores level for the second time. At 2-2, the match remained delicately poised heading into the final quarter.

India responded positively rather than simply protecting the point. They began carrying a greater attacking threat again and created opportunities to snatch a late winner. Navneet was heavily involved in one of their best moves, breaking forward before sending the ball across the face of the goal towards Lalremsiami at the far post, but China survived. Lalremsiami was involved again during another dangerous sequence inside the circle, only for the Chinese defence to clear before India could apply the finishing touch.

Also Read: IND vs CHN Highlights, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India held by China after leading twice in World Cup opener

Neither team could find a decisive fifth goal during the closing minutes, ensuring the points were shared. For India, the draw offered both encouragement and frustration. They twice found ways through a Chinese side that defeated them 4-1 in the 2025 Asia Cup final and showed enough attacking quality to suggest they can compete with the strongest sides in the pool. At the same time, surrendering two separate leads will leave India feeling that an even better result was within reach.

Salima Tete’s side will now turn their attention to South Africa, knowing victory in their next Pool D fixture could put them in a strong position in the race to reach the second phase of the tournament.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Probuddha Bhattacharjee

Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.

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Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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