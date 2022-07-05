Home / Sports / Hockey / India vs China Live Streaming Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: When and where to watch IND vs CHN
India vs China Live Streaming Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: When and where to watch IND vs CHN

India vs China Live Streaming, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live Telecast in India: India will look to secure their first win against China and strengthen their chances of advancing to the next stage. 
India vs China Live Streaming Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: India are searching for their first win(Hockey India)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 05:17 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India vs China Live Streaming Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: India’s campaign at the ongoing edition of the Women’s Hockey World Cup got off to a good start, as they eked out a 1-1 against a higher-ranked England unit. It was an even contest, with Vandana Katariya finding the equalizer after Petter Isabelle’s broke the deadlock in the opening quarter of the contest.

China and New Zealand, who are clubbed in the same pool, also played a 2-2 draw in their opening match at the showpiece event.

India will look to secure their first win against China and strengthen their chances of advancing to the next stage.

Regular captain Rani Rampal has been sidelined from the tournament and goalkeeper Savita Punia will be leading the Indian unit.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs China at Women's Hockey World Cup 2022:

When will India vs China Women’s Hockey World Cup match be played?

The India vs China Women’s Hockey World Cup match will be played on July 5.

What time does India vs China at Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 start?

The India vs China at Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs China Women’s Hockey World Cup match be played?

The India vs China Women’s Hockey World Cup match will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands.

Which channel will broadcast India vs China Women’s Hockey World Cup match in India?

The India vs China at Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 will broadcast on Star Sports 3.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs China Women’s Hockey World Cup match in India?

The live streaming of India vs China at Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 match will be available on Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.

indian women 's hockey team
