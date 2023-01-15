India vs England Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs ENG live online and on TV

India will take on England in their second match at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Sunday, January 15. Harmanpreet Singh-led hosts kick started their campaign with a emphatic 2-0 victory over Spain on Friday. Team India got plenty of opportunities in the match but could convert two of them into goals. Vice-captain Amit Rohidas and midfielder Hardik Singh were the goal-scorers for the team.

The match against England is expected to be a hot contest between the two teams as India's opponents are currently ranked No. 6 while the Indian team is No.5 in the world. David Ames-led English team routed Wales by 5-0 in their opening match and are looking in terrific touch at the competition. With a better goal difference, they are at the top of the standings in Pool D while India is at the second position.

Nonetheless, Team India will look to consolidate their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals with a win. Graham Reid-coached side are looking to win their second world title, having done it 48 years ago in 1975.

