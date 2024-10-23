India and Germany will be squaring off at New Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. Both the teams will be playing two hockey games on Wednesday (October 23) and Thursday (October 24). These two matches will mark the first time that international hockey is being played in the national capital, after a decade long break. For the unversed, the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium had last hosted a hockey match during the Hockey World League Final in January 2014. New Delhi, India - Oct. 22, 2024: Indian Hockey Men's team during a warm up session at Dhyanchand Stadium ahead of 1st game of the PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series 2024 in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

India and Germany have had quite a rivalry off late as since 2013, these two sides have faced each other a total of 19 times. India have won eight matches, while Germany emerged on the right side of the result, on seven occasions.

Germany are the reigning world champions and silver medallists at Paris Olympics 2024.

Hockey India has also announced that there would be free entry for spectators through a digital ticketing system.

The entry for spectators will begin at 1 PM onwards. Free virtual passes are also being given on Ticketgenie.

India had been defeated by Germany in the semi-finals of the Paris Games.

India vs Germany Live Streaming Hockey Series 2024: When and where to watch IND vs GER match online and on TV

When will the India vs Germany Hockey Series 2024 match take place?

The India vs Germany Hockey Series 2024 match will take place on October 23, 2024 at 3 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Germany Hockey Series 2024 match take place?

The India vs Germany Hockey Series 2024 match will take place at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

How can you watch the live broadcast of India vs Germany Hockey Series 2024 match?

The live broadcast of the India vs Germany Hockey Series 2024 match will be available on Sony Sports Network and DD Sports.

Where can you watch the live streaming of India vs Germany Hockey Series 2024 match?

The India vs Germany Hockey Series 2024 match will be streamed live on FanCode.