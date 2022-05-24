India vs Japan Live Score Asia Cup 2022: Defending champions India look to open account against Japan
India vs Japan Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Live Score: India were guilty of missing a number of chances to extend their lead against Pakistan and eventually, ended up conceding a late goal to miss out on a winning start. Karthi Selvam gave them the lead in the ninth minute of the match after which both sides got a number of chances to score. Pakistan ended up scoring with just over a minute left to play. India would now be hoping to put the game to rest in case they manage to take an early lead against the defending Asian Games champions Japan. Japan also played their first game of the tournament on Monday, thrashing hosts Indonesia 9-0. Catch the LIVE updates of the Asia Cup 2022 hockey match between India and Japan:
Tue, 24 May 2022 05:03 PM
India vs Japan LIVE score updates: Pre-match rituals
The players are walking out in the middle as both the teams get ready for pre-match rituals.
Tue, 24 May 2022 04:57 PM
India vs Japan hockey LIVE score updates: Moments away from the start
We are moments away from the start. India will be determined to put up a strong show against their opponents Japan, who are ranked at the 15th position as per FIH rankings. However, it won't be easy as the 2018 Asian Games gold medalist will be pumped after their dominant show against the hosts.
Tue, 24 May 2022 04:48 PM
India vs Japan, Asia Cup 2022: A look at the table
India, who are clubbed alongside Pakistan, Indonesia, and Japan in Pool A, currently stand at the third position on the table.
Pakistan, who defeated Indonesia 13-0 earlier in the day, are at top followed by Japan.
Indonesia have lost both their matches, in which they conceded 22 goals.
Tue, 24 May 2022 04:42 PM
India vs Japan LIVE score updates: India's starting XI
Birendra Lakra (captain), Karthi Selvam, Maninder Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Suraj Karkera (goalie), SV Sunil, Raj Kumar Pal, Sheshe Gowda B M, Vishnukant Singh, Manjeet, Abhisek Lakra
Tue, 24 May 2022 04:34 PM
India vs Japan LIVE updates: Why is Rupinder Pal Singh not playing
India endured a blow ahead of the tournament as ace drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Rupinder was named captain, but he injured his wrist during a training session. He was replaced by defender Nilam Sanjeep Xess for the tournament.
Tue, 24 May 2022 04:20 PM
IND vs JPN, Asia Cup 2022 LIVE: India's new coach for the tournament
Former captain Sardar Singh, who along with Sunil and Lakra, was part of the core group of the Indian squad that won the Asia Cup in 2017, is head coach of the team in the tournament.
Tue, 24 May 2022 04:15 PM
India vs Japan hockey LIVE: Senior members of India squad
Captain Birender Lakra, veteran forward SV Sunil and Simranjeet Singh, who is playing for the first time since the bronze medal playoff against Germany in the Tokyo Olympics, are the senior members of the squad.
Tue, 24 May 2022 04:09 PM
India vs Japan LIVE updates: A lot of young faces in Indian camp
The Indian squad includes a lot of young faces, with goalscorer Karthi Selvam himself making his debut against Pakistan.
Tue, 24 May 2022 03:58 PM
India vs Japan, Asia Cup 2022: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Japan. India, who are the defending champions, are yet to open their account, while Japan enter the contest after hammering hosts Indonesia 9-0.