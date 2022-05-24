India vs Japan Live Score Asia Cup 2022: Defending champions India look to open account against Japan

India vs Japan Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Live Score: India were guilty of missing a number of chances to extend their lead against Pakistan and eventually, ended up conceding a late goal to miss out on a winning start. Karthi Selvam gave them the lead in the ninth minute of the match after which both sides got a number of chances to score. Pakistan ended up scoring with just over a minute left to play. India would now be hoping to put the game to rest in case they manage to take an early lead against the defending Asian Games champions Japan. Japan also played their first game of the tournament on Monday, thrashing hosts Indonesia 9-0. Catch the LIVE updates of the Asia Cup 2022 hockey match between India and Japan: