India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Live Score: In-form IND look to prevent defensive errors against JPN
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India will be aiming to build on their opening win, when they take on Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. The hosts began their campaign on a dominating note with a 7-2 victory, courtesy of braces from Harmanpreet Singh and Varun Kumar. Meanwhile, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Sukhjeet Singh scored a goal each. On the other hand, Japan lost the tournament opener against South Korea, crashing to a 1-2 defeat. They had a 1-0 lead in the first-half, but conceded twice in the second-half.
- Fri, 04 Aug 2023 05:51 PM
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Recap of IND's opener
India thrashed China 7-2 in their opener, on Thursday. India took a early 2-0 lead in the first quarter after a quick brace from captain Harmanpreet, who converted back-to-back penalty corners. Meanwhile, Sukhjeet made it 3-0 to end the first quarter. Akashdeep scored early in the second quarter to make it 4-0, but Wenhui took advantage of a defensive lapse as China staged a comeback to make it 1-4. But Varun had other plans and converted a penalty corner to make it 5-1 for India.
China found another goal through Jiesheng Gao to make it 5-2 in the second quarter. Varun scored once again in the end of the second quarter to make it 6-2 for the home side. In the third quarter, Mandeep deflected a dragflick and India took a 7-2 lead. India had few more chances in the final quarter but some good saves by China's goalkeeper saw the match end with a 7-2 scoreline.
- Fri, 04 Aug 2023 05:33 PM
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Squads
India: RP Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh
Japan: Ooka Ryoma, Takashi Yoshikawa, Shota Yamada, Manabu Yamashita, Fujishima, Masaki Ohashi, Kirishita, Yamato Kawahara, Kitagawa, Yuma Nagai, Kaito Tanaka, Seren Tanaka, Takuma Niwa, Ken Nagayoshi, Taiki Takade, Genki Mitani, Kentaro Fukunda, Ryosei Kato, Kosei Kawabe.
- Fri, 04 Aug 2023 05:19 PM
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other in 33 matches, with India leading 27-3 against Japan and one game ended as a draw.
- Fri, 04 Aug 2023 05:05 PM
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Hello and welcome everyone!
Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of today's Asian Champions Trophy fixture between hosts India and Japan. Stay tuned folks!