India vs Japan, Asian Games Live Score: IND face the reigning gold medalists in first stern test in Hangzhou

India vs Japan Hockey Match, Asian Games Live Score: India have cruised through the first two matches of the pool stage, as was expected. Harmanpreet Singh's men are outright favourites to win gold considering how they have performed leading up to this tournament, particularly in the Asian Champions Trophy. However, they were favourites to win gold at the 2018 Asian Games as well and ended up having to settle for bronze. The team that won gold that year was Japan, who are India's opponents for the day. India had surprisingly been held to a draw by Japan at the Asian Champions Trophy but they thrashed the Asian Games gold medallists in the second match between the two sides in that tournament. Nonetheless, this is arguably the first big test for the Indian men's hockey team this year in Hangzhou.

