India vs Japan Live Score Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India take 1-0 lead in bronze-medal match

- India vs Japan Live Score Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Bronze Medal Match: The young Indian side faces Japan in the third-place match in the Asia Cup today. Follow India vs Japan live score and updates.
India vs Japan Live Score: The Indian men's hockey team takes on Japan in the bronze medal match of the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. The talented young Indian side could not move to the finals after playing out a 4-4 draw against Korea in a must-win game but they would like to end the tournament on a high with the bronze medal.
Wed, 01 Jun 2022 02:59 PM
India vs Japan: 2nd quarter begins
Japan start the second quarter with a pushback again. They are trying to hold possesion now.
India 1-0 Japan
Wed, 01 Jun 2022 02:57 PM
India vs Japan: End of 1st quarter
It's India who have their noses ahead after the first 15 minutes of the bronze medal match against Japan. Both sides have looked to attack but India have been slightly better in maintaining the pressure.
India 1-0 Japan
Wed, 01 Jun 2022 02:51 PM
India vs Japan: India pressing forward
SV Sunil with the injection but Uttam Singh fails to gather it cleanly but his side run earns India their second penalty corner. A areat run from the captain Birender Lakra had earned India the first penalty corner of the match
India 1-0 Japan
Wed, 01 Jun 2022 02:48 PM
India vs Japan: India take the lead
GOAL! Rajkumar Pal draws first blood, gets India ahead in the bronze medal match with a stick deviation past the Japanese keeper. Scoring hasn't really been a problem for this Indian side in Asia Cup. Can they hold?
India 1-0 Japan
Wed, 01 Jun 2022 02:45 PM
India vs Japan: Narrow escape for India
Japan have shifted the pressure right back on India. They have penatrated the circle twice but the Indian defence held firm on both occasions.
India 0-0 Japan
Wed, 01 Jun 2022 02:43 PM
India vs Japan: India on the attack
Multiple free-hits for India in the beginning of this match. Attaks from the left flank by Manjeet and then through the middle but Japan somehow manage to evade danger.
India 0-0 Japan
Wed, 01 Jun 2022 02:40 PM
India vs Japan: Action begins
A push back from Japan to kickstart the bronze medal match. It results in a freehit for India. Already an energetic start to this match.
Wed, 01 Jun 2022 02:37 PM
India vs Japan: Players lined up for the national anthems
We are minutes away from the start of the match but before that, the players have lined up for the national anthem. Starting with India's followed by Japan's.
Wed, 01 Jun 2022 02:35 PM
India vs Japan Live: India coach Sardar Singh speaks
“We are improving individually as well as a team. We obviously were disappointed after losing to Korea. But we have played good hockey in this tournament. This team has the ability to play good hockey,” said India coach Sardar Singh.
Wed, 01 Jun 2022 02:34 PM
India vs Japan: Pawan Rajbhar the key
Pawan Rajbhar has been a common name in India's scoresheets throughout this tournament. All eyes will once again be on him today. He had scored the last time these to teams met in the tournament.
Wed, 01 Jun 2022 02:26 PM
India vs Japan: India's starting XI
Here is India's starting XI for their Asia Cup 2022 bronze medal match against Japan.
Wed, 01 Jun 2022 02:19 PM
India vs Japan Live: India's road in Asia Cup 2022
India have had a mixed bag in Asia Cup 2022. They were in danger of being knocked out of the group stages after losing their opening match to Japan but the youngsters came back strong first to beat Pakistan and then achieve a remarkable 16-0 win against the hosts Indonesia when they needed a margin of 15 goals to qualify for the Super 4s. In the Super 4 stage they beat Japan but draws against Malaysia and Korea held them back. India, Malaysia and Korea finished on five points each but Lakra-led side fell behind on goal difference.
Wed, 01 Jun 2022 01:59 PM
India vs Japan: Close encounter on the cards
India and Japan have met twice in Asia Cup 2022 already. India lost to Japan in the group stage but came back strong to beat them in the Super 4 stage. Who will take the cake in today's bronze medal match?
Wed, 01 Jun 2022 01:50 PM
India vs Japan Live Score: Asia Cup bronze medal match
Birendra Lakra-led Indian men's hockey team are set to face Japan for the bronze medal in the Asia Cup hockey today in Indonesia. Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the bronze medal match between India and Japan.