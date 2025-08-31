India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: Lacklustre IND try to sharpen up against JPN after scrappy opening win
India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: India won their opening group contest 4-3 against China, but have a tricky match-up against Japan, who dominated in their opening victory two days ago.
India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: The 2025 men’s hockey Asia Cup is up and running in Rajgir in Bihar, with the hosts India now preparing to take on Japan after a narrow opening matchday win over China. Captain Harmanpreet Singh hammered a hat-trick of goals including a late winner in what was ultimately a disappointing performance from India as they struggled to find real rhythm, and really had to dig deep to produce the 4-3 result after looking shy of their best....Read More
It is something they cannot afford to do again: Japan will be flying high and full of confidence after they were able to hammer Kazakhstan 7-0 in their own opener, and will be feeling very good about their chances when it comes to upsetting the applecart against the out-of-sorts hosts. India have had a poor 2025 and their performance against China, albeit a win worth its weight in terms of getting a result on the board, will not be something that induces a whole lot of confidence in the team.
The 4-3 game saw all 7 goals come from penalty corners, and while India will be glad that Harmanpreet has been deadeye in his conversion chances, being more proactive on defence and braver in terms of blocking the ball will be the key things they want to work on ahead of this game. There are very few indications that India have the sort of form and momentum to blow Japan out of the water with a flurry of goals, but will also have confidence in knowing that they will not get the score run up against themselves either.
It will be a tight and hotly-contested match, but that only means that the key moments are that much more important as the result could hinge on how those go. India need to be clean and clinical in a way they just haven’t been recently. Can they finally produce and book their spot through to the next round convincingly?
Not as straightforward a result as India would have liked
India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: In an ideal world for India, the match against China would have been a simple, straightforward victory just to settle nerves after a poor year so far. Nothing crazy, but a solid margin of victory where they could ease off the gas a touch. It wasn't to be, as the Chinese team kept fighting back and complicating matters.
Positives in the fact that India were ultimately able to fight and win, but concern over how scrappy it needed to be.
Both teams enter off wins
India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: Both India and Japan notched up wins in their opening match. India had a 4-3 win over China in a tightly-fought up-down contest, while Japan eased past Kazakhstan in a 7-goal shellacking that places them at the top of Pool A.
Hello and welcome!
Welcome back to the men's hockey Asia Cup! A big contest coming up in Pool A, where the victors of the first round of matches will go head-to-head, with India playing against Japan. Stay tuned for a build-up to the game and all the updates!