India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy Final Hockey Live Score: Akashdeep scores late winner as IND bag record-4th ACT
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: Follow live score and latest updates of IND vs MAS hockey match, in Chennai.
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: India sealed a 4-3 win vs Malaysia to clinch their record-fourth ACT trophy, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Initially, Jugraj Singh scored in the first quarter to give India an early lead, but Kamal Abu Arzai equalised to make it 1-1. Then in the second quarter, Razie Rahim converted a penalty corner to make it 2-1 for Malaysia. Then Aminudin Muhamad struck late in the second quarter via a penalty corner to make 3-1 for the visitors. In the third quarter, Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty stroke to make it 2-3 and then Gurjant came up with the equaliser. With the score 3-3, Akashdeep came up with a late winner to help India clinch their record-fourth ACT title.
Follow all the updates here:
- Aug 12, 2023 10:22 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: FULL-TIME!
The hooter blows and the match is over! INDIA STAGE A FIGHTBACK TO SEAL A 4-3 WIN VS MALAYSIA!
India 4-3 Malaysia
- Aug 12, 2023 10:18 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: GOALL! IND TAKE THE LEAD!
Sukhjeet wins it high up the pitch. He passes it to Mandep, who sets it up for Akashdep, and he hammers it to the righ side of goal! INDIA TAKE THE LEAD!
India 4-3 Malaysia, 56'
- Aug 12, 2023 10:15 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: MISSED!
A penalty corner for India as Karthi's pass in the Malaysian circle and hits a foot. Hamanpreet's drag-flick ges wide!
India 3-3 Malaysia, 55'
- Aug 12, 2023 10:11 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: MAS fail to convert penalty corner!
Malaysia get a penalty corner and the drag-flick the blocked by Rohidas, who reduces the space!
India 3-3 Malaysia, 51'
- Aug 12, 2023 10:05 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: The final quarter begins!
Manpreet tries to enter the Malaysian circle, but loses the ball!
India 3-3 Malaysia, 49'
- Aug 12, 2023 10:04 PM IST
The fourth and final quarter begins!
India 3-3 Malaysia
- Aug 12, 2023 10:01 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: INDIA ARE LEVEL! 3rd quarter is over!
Harmanpreet lobs the ball in and a some passes later, Karthi finds Gurjant, who taps it in for equaliser!
Also the third quarter is over now!
India 3-3 Malaysia, 45'
- Aug 12, 2023 09:57 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: GOALLLLL!!!
India receive a penalty stroke after Rahim fouls for Malaysia. Harmanpreet steps up an sends it high for a oal!
India 2-3 Malaysia, 44'
- Aug 12, 2023 09:56 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: GOES WIDE!
Jazlan's corner is saved and India counter! Mandeep's shot gets saved and Jarmanpeet's effort goeswide!
India 1-3 Malaysia, 44'
- Aug 12, 2023 09:49 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: SAVED BY PATHAK!
Jali makes a circle penetration for Malaysia but his reverse swipe is saved by Pathak! Malaysia are threatening again!
India 1-3 Malaysia, 38'
- Aug 12, 2023 09:44 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: Jugraj's drag-flick goes wide!
MISSED! INDIA ARE GETTING FRUSTRATED HERE! A penalty corner and Jugraj's drag-flick is wide of the target!
India 1-3 Malaysia, 36'
- Aug 12, 2023 09:42 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: No Indian stick could deflect it!
Sumit receives a aerial ball on the on the edge of the circle, on India's left! He flashes it into the circle, but there was no Indian stick.
India 1-3 Malaysia, 33'
- Aug 12, 2023 09:36 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: The third quarter begins!
The second half begins as the third quarter gets underway between India and Malaysia.
India 1-3 Malaysia
- Aug 12, 2023 09:26 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: HALF-TIME!
It is half-time and India find themselves in new territory, trailing 1-3! Aminudin and Rahim struck for the visitors in the second quarter to give them a two-goal lead!
India 1-3 Malaysia, HT
- Aug 12, 2023 09:22 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: Malaysia extend their lead!
GOALL! MALAYSIA EXTEND THEIR LEAD HERE!
They get a penalty corner and Aminudin converts it! It goes high and the goalkeeper can't do anything about it! 3-1!
India 1-3 Malaysia, 27'
- Aug 12, 2023 09:18 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: Mandeep misses!
Mandeep cuts in from the right and then tries to shoot. His tomahawk goes wide of the goal!
India 1-2 Malaysia, 22'
- Aug 12, 2023 09:10 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: IND SILENCED!
MALAYSIA SCORE! INDIA HAVE BEEN SILENCED HERE!
Malaysia get a penalty corner but then make a mess out of it! They get another as it hit the foot of an Indian player. This time, Rahim is there! The experienced player drills it past everyone for a goal!
India 1-2 Malaysia, 18'
- Aug 12, 2023 09:04 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: The action resumes!
The second quarter gets underway and both sides will be aiming to take the lead!
India 1-1 Malaysia
- Aug 12, 2023 09:02 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: The first quarter gets over!
The first quarter is over and the score is 1-1! India got a penalty corner in the 15th minute, but failed to convert!
India 1-1 Malaysia
- Aug 12, 2023 09:00 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: The equaliser!
Hasan enters the Indian circle from the right flank and squares it past the Indian players, and a deflection helps it go to Arzai. He controls and taps it for an equaliser!
India 1-1 Malaysia, 14'
- Aug 12, 2023 08:59 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: Well-blocked!
Akashdeep receives an aerial ball in the circle and tries to take a shot, but it is well-blocked by Othman.
India 1-0 Malaysia, 10'
- Aug 12, 2023 08:53 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: GOALLLLLL!!! JUGRAJ SCORES!
GOALLL!!! JUGRAJ STRIKES!
Harmanpreet wasn't there on the pitch as India get a penalty corner after a poor tackle on Karthi. Fantastic dragflick by Jugraj, who drives it past the rushing Malaysian players and goalkeeper for a goal! 1-0!
India 1-0 Malaysia, 9'
- Aug 12, 2023 08:50 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: THAT WAS CLOSE!
THAT WAS CLOSE!
Vivek is there to rescue India as Saari tries to take the ball away inside the circle a good build up play by Malaysia on their right flank. Vivek intercepts and surges on the right flank!
India 0-0 Malaysia, 6'
- Aug 12, 2023 08:46 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: Jarmanpreet stops Arzai!
Azrai surges into the Indian circle from the left, but is stopped by Jarmanpreet. Good defending!
India 0-0 Malaysia, 3'
- Aug 12, 2023 08:46 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: Good interception!
Akashdeep intercepts the ball right away and almost starts an attack!
India 0-0 Malaysia, 1'
- Aug 12, 2023 08:43 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: The action begins!
The match begins as Malaysia get the first quarter underway! Wait, it is a false start and they restart!
India 0-0 Malaysia
- Aug 12, 2023 08:41 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: Line-ups
India: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh.
Malaysia: Hafizuddin Othman, Mujahir Abdu, Marhan Jalil, Ashran Hamsami, Faizal Saari, Razie Rahim, Faiz Jali, Azuan Hasan, Abu Kamal Azrai, Najmi Jazlan, Amirul Azahar.
- Aug 12, 2023 08:36 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: Time for national anthems!
It is time for national anthems as India face Malaysia in the final. Both teams enter the pitch!
- Aug 12, 2023 08:24 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: Few minutes left!
Few minutes to go for the match to begin! Stay tuned folks for an exciting thriller!
- Aug 12, 2023 08:09 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: Union Sports Minister to witness final!
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will be present in the stadium in Chennai, to witness the Asian Champions Trophy final between India and Malaysia.
- Aug 12, 2023 07:51 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: Japan are third!
It is full time in the other match and Japan seal a 5-3 win vs South Korea in Chennai.
- Aug 12, 2023 07:44 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: 3rd place match
Japan are leading 5-3 vs South Korea in the third place playoff match and it is the final quarter!
- Aug 12, 2023 07:13 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: Tournament stats
India have scored the most goals in the tournament (25), with Japan converting the most penalty strokes (1). Meanwhile, India also bagged the most penalty corner goals (15).
There has been a total of 79 goals, with 40 field goals, 38 penalty corners and a penalty stroke goal. Meanwhile, there have ben 39 green cards, 17 yellow cards.
- Aug 12, 2023 06:59 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: Harmanpreet Singh on ACT final
"Securing a place in the final is a very big thing for us and we would like to do well in the final. It will be a tough game. We are fully ready and we know that it is important for us to win," said India captain Harmanpreet.
- Aug 12, 2023 06:25 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: PR Sreejesh on IND's goalkeeping
Sreejesh, who will be making his 301th international appearance, spoke about India's goalkeeping department.
"Good goalkeepers are incoming. (Krishan) Pathak is getting really well. Pawan (Malik) is there with us. Suraj (Karkera) is also there. We have a good keepers' pool at the junior level. Goalkeeping is a responsible job, and once you concede goals, you should know how to handle that pressure and situation and how to manage it. Experience is going to help you with that, while I also believe the goalkeeping is in good hands now," he further added.
- Aug 12, 2023 06:10 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: Harmanpreet Singh hails chief coach Craig Fulton
Ahead of the final, India captain Harmanpreet said, "Every coach has a different mentality. Our past coaches have been good. Even he (Fulton) is good. Every coach thinks about the betterment of the team."
"He is doing a good job. While we have brought in structural changes in our team, managing it (changes) at such a short notice is a highly positive point for us. All credit to him," he further added.
- Aug 12, 2023 05:53 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: Head-to-head
India lead 23-7 vs Malaysia in terms of head-to-head, with a 67.65 win percentage. Four matches have ended as a draw!
- Aug 12, 2023 05:36 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: Squads
India: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar, Hardik Singh (VC), Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Akashdeep Singh, S.Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Pawan, Mandeep Singh.
Malaysia: Amirul Azahar, Muhammad Hassan, Najmi Jazlan, Kamal Azrai Abu, Hafizuddin Othman, Azuan Hasan, Faiz Jali, Razie Rahim, Zaimi Mat Deris, Shello Silverius, Khaliq Hamirin, Firhan Ashari, Aminudin Muhamad, Faizal Saari, Ashran Hamsani, Fitri Saari, Marhan Jalil, Ramadan Rosli, Najib Hassan, Muhajir Abdu.
- Aug 12, 2023 05:28 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final between India and Malaysia in Chennai! Stay tuned folks!