India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Harmanpreet's IND look to displace table-toppers MAL
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Harmanpreet Singh's men have a win and a draw from their first two games in the tournament.
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: After registering a mammoth 7-2 win over China in their opening game of the tournament, India were restricted to a 1-1 draw by Japan as the side currently stands 2nd in the table. Malaysia, meanwhile, registered comfortable victories over Pakistan (3-1), and China (5-1), and will look to defy the odds as they take on the home side in Chennai. Captain Harmanpreet Singh was the sole goalscorer for India in their draw against Japan and the side would be aiming at a better performance – particularly in terms of its penalty corner conversion rate – when it takes on high-flying Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy game.
Follow all the updates here:
- Aug 06, 2023 06:26 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: “Eager to to something new”
Harmanpreet spoke in detail about India's gameplan against Malaysia.
“We know what we need to do in our next game against Malaysia. Our focus is on capitalizing on the areas that led to our successful goals in the opening game against China. Additionally, we're eager to try something new in our upcoming match."
- Aug 06, 2023 06:18 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India third in table
Harmanpreet Singh's men are currently second in the points table, with a win against China (7-2), followed by a 1-1 draw against Japan. Before the start of the day, India were second, but dropped to third following Korea's draw vs China.
- Aug 06, 2023 05:58 PM IST
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Malaysia game at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023! India are currently 2nd with four points in two games, while Malaysia, with six points, are undefeated in as many matches so far.