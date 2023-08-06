India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Harmanpreet's IND look to displace table-toppers MAL

India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: After registering a mammoth 7-2 win over China in their opening game of the tournament, India were restricted to a 1-1 draw by Japan as the side currently stands 2nd in the table. Malaysia, meanwhile, registered comfortable victories over Pakistan (3-1), and China (5-1), and will look to defy the odds as they take on the home side in Chennai. Captain Harmanpreet Singh was the sole goalscorer for India in their draw against Japan and the side would be aiming at a better performance – particularly in terms of its penalty corner conversion rate – when it takes on high-flying Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy game.

India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: IND vs MAL Live(AFP)