India vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Super 4: When and where to watch the match?

India vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Asia Cup Men’s Hockey Match 2022 Super 4: After a morale boosting win against hosts Indonesia, which defending champions India won 16-0, the Birendra Lakra-led unit notched their second victory of the Asia Cup 2022 campaign, defeating Japan 2-1 in their first Super 4 clash on Saturday. For India the goals came off Manjeet and Pawan Rajbhar, who has so far scored four goals in the campaign.

The win took India at top of the Super 4 table but the second string Indian squad will be up for another crucial encounter against Malaysia, which will be played later in the evening (Sunday). A win against Malaysia, who are yet to be defeated, will boost India's chances of making it to the next round.

Here are the LIVE streaming details of the India vs Malaysia hockey match in Asia Cup 2022:

When is the India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match?

The India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match will be played on May 29 (Sunday).

What time does the India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match start?

The India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match is slated to start at 05:00 pm IST.

Where is the India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match being played?

The India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match will be played at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Where can I watch the India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match?

The India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match will broadcast on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD.

How can I live stream the India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match?

The live streaming of the India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match will be available on Disney and Hotstar app and website.

