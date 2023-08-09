India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey: IND 3-0 PAK, 4th quarter underway

Asian Champions Trophy 2023, India vs Pakistan, Hockey Match Live Score: Arch rivals India and Pakistan headline the Asian Champions Trophy on Wednesday evening at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. India have taken a 3-0 lead, all the goals coming from penalty corners. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored twice and Jugraj Singh made it 3-0 in the third quarter. While a semifinal berth is assured for the hosts, Pakistan are fighting for a top four finish. Both India and Pakistan are the most successful teams in Asian Champions Trophy history, winning the title three times each.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023, India vs Pakistan, Hockey Match Live Score(AFP)