India vs Pakistan Highlights: India beat Pakistan 4-3 to secure third-place finish and win bronze medal
Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Hockey Bronze Medal Match Highlights: In a neck-and-neck contest between India and Pakistan it was Manpreet Singh's boys who came out on top, beating arch-rivals 4-3 to secure a third-place finish at the Asian Champions Trophy 2021. It was India, who took the lead in the opening stage of the game, however, Pakistan soon bounced back ending the first half at one-goal each. Pakistan then started the second half on a rousing note, taking a one-goal advantage but India bounced back in the final quarter and wrapped up the proceedings with a thrilling win. With this India also won the bronze medal at the ACT 2021.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 22, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Manpreet Singh - Man of the Match
India captain Manpreet Singh has been named the player of the match. Many many congratulations to the Indian skipper.
Dec 22, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Full time: India win 4-3
The final hooter is blown and despite the two-man advantage, Pakistan fail to capitalise as India win 4-3.
Dec 22, 2021 04:52 PM IST
India two players down
After Hardik Singh, it's Sumit who gets a yellow card. India are two players down and we still have a little over 1 minute left in the clock.
Dec 22, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Pakistan score third
Plenty happening in this end-to-end game as Pakistan have got their third goal here. It is Ahmed Nadeem, who gets his name in the scorecard.
Dec 22, 2021 04:48 PM IST
GOAAAAALLLL!
Akashdeep Singh scores and India have a late two-goal cushion here.
Dec 22, 2021 04:48 PM IST
Bad news for India
Hardik Singh is in the dugout he gets a yellow card
Dec 22, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Two consecutive penalty corners
After two consecutive penalty corners, the scoreline stands IND 3-2 PAK. However, Pakistan are keeping the attack, do we see a late twist here?
Dec 22, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Just little over 5 mins
We have little over five minutes left in the final quarter. And India have a slender one-goal advantage. The third place match couldn't have been more exciting. Meanwhile, Pakistan have earned themselves a penalty corner.
Dec 22, 2021 04:43 PM IST
GOAL! India lead
Varun Kumar scores! India finally convert the penalty corner and for the sec
Dec 22, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Penalty corner for India
Dilpreet wins India another penalty corner. Pakistan protest but they don't have a referral
Dec 22, 2021 04:41 PM IST
India relentless with attacks
The match is being played entirely in Pakistan's half in the fourth quarter. India bombarding the Pakistan defence with continual penetrations inside the striking circle.
Dec 22, 2021 04:38 PM IST
India miss
India fumble in the penalty corner and Pakistan get ample time to regain shape and force the ball out.
Dec 22, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Penalty corner for India
First signs of pressure on Pakistan defence. A couple of rough fouls in the past few seconds and this one is inside the circle. A needless foul, too
Dec 22, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Green card for Pakistan
Junaid suspended for two minutes and India almost get a goal straightaway!
Dec 22, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Fourth quarter begins
India pressing high. Dilpreet with some serious skills inside the circle but the ball goes wide.
Dec 22, 2021 04:30 PM IST
GOAL! INDIA EQUALISE
Sumit scores with just three seconds remaining in the quarter! Pakistan GK Amjad Ali is in disbelief. After a highly disciplined performance from Pakistan defence throughout the whole quarter, they lose focus in the final seconds and India pounce on the opportunity. Gursaahibjit Singh crosses it brilliantly as he makes the way despite being surrounded by two green sticks. Sumit does the rest of the work in front of the goal.
India 2-2 Pakista at the end of 3rd quarter
Dec 22, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Hardik on the move
A dangerous cross from Hardik but maybe too much power on it as it goes past all the sticks inside the striking circle. India with more urgency in the past few minutes and justifiably so
Dec 22, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Good defending again
And Pakistan evade the danger again. The scoreline remains 1-2 in favour of the men in green.
Dec 22, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Penalty corner for India
India have been awarded a penalty corner because of a stick obstruction. Can India capitalise?
Dec 22, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Tight defence by Pakistan in 2nd half
Pakistan are showing a much improved game in the second half, not allowing the India forwards to penetrate. Some good play by Jarmanpreet and Hardik on the flank but the Pakistan defenders evades the danger.
Dec 22, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Attack by Pakistan
Pakistan attack from the flank as the player gets past two defenders and strikes at the goal but a brilliant save by the keeper as the score stands IND 1-2 PAK. Meanwhile, Manpreet Singh is back. Can he make the difference here?
Dec 22, 2021 04:19 PM IST
India try to reclaim possession
India try to reclaim position and try to equalise things here. But some solid defending by Pakistan doesn't allow India to penetrate through the circle. The ball is currently with Indian players but in their own half.
Dec 22, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Pakistan take lead
Pakistan convert their penalty corner after a goal mouth scramble. Abdul Rana nets it for Pakistan as they score their second goal of the match.
Dec 22, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Manpreet Singh gets a yellow card
Bad news for India as captain Manpreet Singh gets a yellow card, India will be down to 10 men for five minutes. Meanwhile, Pakistan have been awarded a penalty corner here.
Dec 22, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Second half starts
The second half has begun with India once again keeping hold on the possession.
Dec 22, 2021 04:02 PM IST
End of 1st half - IND 1-1 PAK
India lose their referral as the first half ends 1-1. A very assured defensive performance from Pakistan across both quarters, but India have been more penetrative in the attack. Harmanpreet gave India the lead as the men in blue started with five penalty corners in a row in the 1st quarter, while Arfraz equalised for Pakistan a few minutes later.
Dec 22, 2021 03:58 PM IST
Referral from India
India have asked for a referral as they believe there has been a wrongful infringement as Pakistan defended the PC
Dec 22, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Penalty corner for India
India have an 8th PC at the stroke of halftime.
Dec 22, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Drama in the final seconds
Pakistan's appeals for the penalty corner were denied after referee claims that they were too late in their referrals, and India immediately counter-attack. Whistle blows for a penalty corner and it ischecked whether the penalty corner was given before or after the first half hooter was sounded
Dec 22, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Green card for Pakistan
Second green card in the quarter as Yaqoob is suspended. Pakistan to finish the first half with ten men.
Dec 22, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Saved again!
Amjad Ali with two successive saves for Pakistan and their attackers make a quick move to almost steal a goal on the other half. India survive, but only just
Dec 22, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Penalty corner for India
With only four minutes to go to halftime, India have their seventh penalty corner. The ball is dangerously raised by a Pakistan stick and referee has no second thoughts for a PC
Dec 22, 2021 03:47 PM IST
India drawing Pakistan defenders wide
The Indian attackers keep switching flanks to draw out the defenders wide but it has been a disciplined performance from Pakistan's defence thus far. Harmanpreet tries to repeat the lofted ball-into-the-circle move from the first quarter. Ends in a free hit
Dec 22, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Pakistan tight in defence
It has been a good defensive performance from Pakistan so far as they continue to overcrowd the Indian attackers inside the striking circle.
Dec 22, 2021 03:42 PM IST
Penalty corner for India
India with a first proper attack and the Pakistan defence gives away a penalty corner.
Dec 22, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Green card for Pakistan now
Abu Baker Mahmood with a green card for a foul on Varun. Hardik is now back on the field, meaning India have a player's advantage for the next two minutes.
Dec 22, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Second quarter begins
A green card for Hardik and he will have a two-minute suspension.
Dec 22, 2021 03:34 PM IST
IND 1-1 PAK, 1st quarter
The first quarter comes to an end. A close end to the quarter which began with India dominating the proceedings. Pakistan came back strongly after the equaliser as India continued to defend in numbers towards the closing stages.
Dec 22, 2021 03:32 PM IST
India defending in numbers as quarter draws to close
Focus on maintaining the scoreline rather than searching for a late goal in the first quarter.
Dec 22, 2021 03:32 PM IST
PC saved!
India make the counter but it is halted. Poor penalty corner from Pakistan.
Dec 22, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Penalty corner for Pakistan
A first for Pakistan. They've been defending nicely and retrieved the ball briliantly after creating pressure on India captain Manpreet Singh in their half before attacking the Indian defence. Shaqeel wins the PC.
Dec 22, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Penalty corner for India; a little over four minutes remaining
And that's good defending from Pakistan's Razzaq. It was initially adjudged another penalty corner for India, but the Greens take a video referral.
IND 1-1 PAK
Dec 22, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Pakistan score! IND 1-1 PAK
That's poor defending. Pakistan equalise. From nowhere, Pakistan have drawn level as Arfraz scores for the men in green. A total defensive lapse from the Indians inside the circle.
Dec 22, 2021 03:21 PM IST
India's relentless attack continues
Harmanpreet lofts the ball in the air for Shamsher to receive it marginally outside the striking circle. Shamsher drafts it in for Gurinder but the ball dodges past every Indian hockey stick inside the circle for a long corner. Pakistan eventually retrieve the ball back.
Dec 22, 2021 03:15 PM IST
GOAL! India lead 1-0
FINALLY! Harmanpreet Singh gives India the first goal! 8th goal for Harmanpreet in this tournament. He is set up by Gurinder and then drags the ball brilliantly through the left goalpost.
Dec 22, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Four penalty corners in a row!
India haven't been able to convert their penalty corners but it has been an impressive start. Shamsher and Jarmanpreet on point!
Dec 22, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Two penalty corners in the opening 100 s
Within a minute, India have their first penalty corner.
Dec 22, 2021 03:10 PM IST
The action begins
Not the match both teams would've preferred to play in; regardless, with the bronze medal at stake, the action begins!
India in whites, Pakistan in greens.
Dec 22, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Time for national anthems
The two teams are lining up for the national anthems. We begin with Pakistan's 'Qaumi Taranah’, followed by India's ‘Jana Gana Mana’.
Dec 22, 2021 03:04 PM IST
‘We let ourselves down’: Reid
"We let ourselves down. We didn't play with energy that we are trying to do. The idea is to come out with energy and make amends. Today is an opportunity for us to learn from yesterday and bring our professionalism."
Dec 22, 2021 02:51 PM IST
10 minutes to go
India finished without a medal in the Asian Champions Trophy only once in 2013. Pakistan, meanwhile, have played in the finals of every edition bar the ongoing one in Bangladesh.
Dec 22, 2021 02:43 PM IST
India vs Pakistan - H2H
In the Asian Champions Trophy, India and Pakistan teams have met on six occasions - with both winning three-a-piece.
Overall, Pakistan lead 82-63 in H2H count in 176 games.
Dec 22, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Krishna Pathak replaces Suraj Karkera
Karkera, who was substituted during the semi-final against Japan, is benched for Krishna Pathak in the bronze medal match in Dhaka. Karkera had produced a phenomenal performance against Pakistan in the group game, making two brilliant saves against penalty corners as India won 3-1.
Dec 22, 2021 02:27 PM IST
India XI vs Pakistan
Dec 22, 2021 02:19 PM IST
‘Can’t underestimate any team'
The loss against Japan came as a shock to Indian hockey fraternity, and captain Manpreet Singh admitted that they “can't underestimate” anyone.
“Can’t quite describe that,” Manpreet said after the match. “It is not the result we wanted. We were lazy a bit at the start, conceded a goal in the first minute and then the second minute. Big lesson for us that we can’t underestimate any team, we need to ready for the match tomorrow.”
Dec 22, 2021 02:16 PM IST
A heartbreak in semis
In their last round-robin match on Sunday, the Indian men's hockey Team eased past Japan with a 6-0 win. However, it was a heartbreak for the side in the semi-finals as the faced a 3-5 defeat, conceding two goals within the opening 100 seconds!
Dec 22, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Asian Champions Trophy, Bronze Medal match - India vs Pakistan
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Bronze Medal Match - India vs Pakistan. The two arch-rivals clash for the podium finish after going down in their respective semi-finals. While India will be eyeing a third-successive podium finish (fourth overall).
