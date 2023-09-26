India vs Singapore Live Score Asian Games: Harmanpreet returns in Starting XI as red-hot IND eye bigger rout against SIN
India vs Singapore Live Score: After steamrolling Uzbekistan, the Indian hockey team would be hoping for another show of domination against Singapore.
India vs Singapore Hockey Live Score: The Indian men's hockey team is set to resume action on Day 3 of the Asian Games, facing Singapore in a pivotal Pool A match. The Indian squad enters this tournament brimming with confidence, having launched their Asiad campaign on a high note. Ranked third in the world, they convincingly defeated Uzbekistan 16-0 in their opening match and are favored to deliver another impressive performance against Singapore, who are ranked 49th. They are on the cusp of securing consecutive landslide victories, contributing to India's expanding medal count at the Asian Games, which already stands at 11.
Craig Fulton, the India coach, approaches the upcoming challenge with a watchful eye, cognizant of the untested nature of India's defense in the match against Uzbekistan. In that encounter, goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak had a quiet 60 minutes, not having to make a single save. Given this notable contrast, Fulton's team is poised for their second consecutive victory.
Conversely, Singapore faces a daunting task, trying to regain their morale after enduring an 0-11 thrashing from Pakistan in their tournament opener. History is also unkind to them, with India having beaten them soundly with a 15-1 scoreline in their last meeting back in 2012. Looking ahead, the Indian team is determined to maintain their momentum and confidence as they prepare for two challenging pool matches. They will square off against the defending champions, Japan, on September 28, followed by a fierce rivalry encounter against Pakistan on September 30. They will then wrap up their campaign with a match against Bangladesh on October 2.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 26 Sep 2023 06:15 AM
India vs Singapore Live Score: IND's Starting XI
India vs Singapore Live Score: Here is India's starting XI - PR Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Harmanpreet SIngh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik SIngh, Nilakanta Sharma, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh.
- Tue, 26 Sep 2023 06:10 AM
India vs Singapore Live Score: How has Indian hockey fared at the Asian Games
India vs Singapore Live Score: While the Indian hockey team has left behind a rich history at the Olympics – eight gold medals between 1928 and 1980 – the Asian Games paints a different picture though. Making their Asiad debut in 1958, India have secured gold only three times. Silver medals, on the other hand, have been claimed nine times, with the most recent earned in 2002. India's third gold medal victory came in Incheon in 2014, signifying their resurgence on the international stage.
Their prospects appeared promising heading into the 2018 Asiad, especially as they confronted Pakistan, a team they had lost to in the final on six previous occasions. However, in a twist of fate, the medal at stake was bronze, not gold. This was a devastating setback, particularly considering that India's journey to the bronze-medal match was derailed by a semifinal defeat to Malaysia. At the time, India was ranked fifth globally and heavily tipped to defend their gold, while Malaysia was ranked 12th.
- Tue, 26 Sep 2023 06:00 AM
India vs Singapore Live Score: BRONZE then, hopefully GOLD now
India vs Singapore Live Score: What made the bronze medal finish at last Asiad even more astonishing was India's complete dominance in the group stage. They commenced with a resounding 17-0 victory over hosts Indonesia and then proceeded to obliterate Hong Kong with an incredible scoreline of 26-0. This not only secured their spot in the record books but also marked their most significant international hockey win in 86 years. Given their position as the top-ranked team in their group this time, it's entirely possible that we could witness a repeat of these record-breaking feats in Hangzhou, with a 16-0 drubbing highlighting the start of hopefully a stellar show.
- Tue, 26 Sep 2023 05:50 AM
India vs Singapore Live Score: Redemption time for Sreejesh!
India vs Singapore Live Score: PR Sreejesh's wealth of experience in major tournaments for the Indian hockey team is undeniable. With over 300 matches under his belt, Sreejesh has been a cornerstone in the Indian squad for well over a decade. He played a pivotal role in the team's transformation into a formidable force after their disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Sreejesh led the Indian team as captain in the 2018 Asian Games, where they had to settle for bronze, despite entering the competition as favorites to defend the gold they had claimed in 2014.
However, since then, significant changes have reshaped the men's hockey team. Under the guidance of Australian coach Graham Reid, they ended India's nearly four-decade-long quest for an Olympic medal by securing a sensational bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. This triumph was followed by a less-than-ideal exit from a home World Cup, as India failed to reach the quarter-finals, leading to Reid's departure as head coach. In the same year, India reasserted themselves as strong contenders by winning the Asian Champions Trophy, making them clear favorites to clinch gold once more at the Asian Games.
Reflecting on the disappointment of four years ago, PR Sreejesh confessed to harboring some regrets about the fateful match against Malaysia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta during the 2018 Asian Games. To delve deeper into his thoughts, you can read our exclusive interview with the man HERE.
- Tue, 26 Sep 2023 05:40 AM
India vs Singapore Live Score: The BIG takeaway for IND!
India vs Singapore Live Score: While the penalty corner conversion rate may have raised some concerns, a major highlight in India's performance against Uzbekistan was their prowess in the forward-line. Out of the 16 goals, an impressive 10 were the result of field play. Lalit Upadhyay particularly stood out, showing his brilliance in the forward-line by netting four excellent goals. Additionally, Mandeep Singh was a dynamic force, securing a hat-trick and providing valuable assists to his teammates.
- Tue, 26 Sep 2023 05:30 AM
India vs Singapore Live Score: Harmanpreet set to return
India vs Singapore Live Score: Harmanpreet Singh, the captain of the Asian Games squad, will likely make his return in today's contest. He was rested for the first game, which provided Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, and Sanjay an opportunity to create a formidable presence in penalty corners. The skipper's comeback is poised to significantly influence India's approach towards enhancing their penalty corner conversion rate.
- Tue, 26 Sep 2023 05:20 AM
India vs Singapore Live Score: IND's room for improvement
India vs Singapore Live Score: When you thrash your opponents 16-0, nine out of 10 times you tick all boxes. But even by India's standards, they would want to brush up a key area – converting penalty corners. The team understands that it can enhance their penalty corner conversion rate as they are considered firm favorites. With just 5 conversions from 14 chances, and their penalty corners haven't quite lived up to expectations, despite the presence of a talented group of drag-flickers.
- Tue, 26 Sep 2023 05:10 AM
India vs Singapore Live Score: IND vs SIN head-to-head contests
India vs Singapore Live Score: There haven't been too many India vs Singapore contests in the past. In fact, these two teams have squared off against each other just twice before, their first clash dating decades back to 1956. India and Singapore then had to wait for another 56 years before they crossed paths, this time at the Hero FIH Road to London tournament in Delhi. India put on quite the show there, smashing Singapore to win the contest 15-1. Given Singapore's previous performance, it's possible that we could witness a similar outcome this time, with India appearing to be the stronger of the two sides.
- Tue, 26 Sep 2023 05:00 AM
India vs Singapore Hockey Live Score: HOLA!
India vs Uzbekistan Live Score: Greetings! Another day of Indian hockey! Are you ready? Well, you've got reason not to. After an absolute drubbing of Uzbekistan, where the Indian team scored 16 goals, Harmanpreet Singh and his men will be eyeing another exhilarating performance when they take on Singapore.