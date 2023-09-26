India vs Singapore Live Score Asian Games: Harmanpreet returns in Starting XI as red-hot IND eye bigger rout against SIN

India vs Singapore Hockey Live Score: The Indian men's hockey team is set to resume action on Day 3 of the Asian Games, facing Singapore in a pivotal Pool A match. The Indian squad enters this tournament brimming with confidence, having launched their Asiad campaign on a high note. Ranked third in the world, they convincingly defeated Uzbekistan 16-0 in their opening match and are favored to deliver another impressive performance against Singapore, who are ranked 49th. They are on the cusp of securing consecutive landslide victories, contributing to India's expanding medal count at the Asian Games, which already stands at 11.

India vs Singapore Live Score Asian Games(PTI)

Craig Fulton, the India coach, approaches the upcoming challenge with a watchful eye, cognizant of the untested nature of India's defense in the match against Uzbekistan. In that encounter, goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak had a quiet 60 minutes, not having to make a single save. Given this notable contrast, Fulton's team is poised for their second consecutive victory.

Conversely, Singapore faces a daunting task, trying to regain their morale after enduring an 0-11 thrashing from Pakistan in their tournament opener. History is also unkind to them, with India having beaten them soundly with a 15-1 scoreline in their last meeting back in 2012. Looking ahead, the Indian team is determined to maintain their momentum and confidence as they prepare for two challenging pool matches. They will square off against the defending champions, Japan, on September 28, followed by a fierce rivalry encounter against Pakistan on September 30. They will then wrap up their campaign with a match against Bangladesh on October 2.