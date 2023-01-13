India Vs Spain Highlights Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet-led IND begin WC dream with 2-0 win vs ESP in Rourkela
India Vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 Highlights: India sealed a 2-0 win vs Spain. Follow here Highlights of IND vs ESP Hockey World Cup 2023 match, straight from Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.
India vs Spain Highlights Hockey World Cup 2023: India began their Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign with a dominating 2-0 win vs Spain, at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, on Friday. Amit Rohidas opened the scoring in the first quarter with a stunning strike and then a cross by Hardik Singh was deflected by a Spanish defender to make it 2-0. Captain Harmanpreet Singh could have made it 3-0 but missed a penalty stroke in the second half. This is the second consecutive time India and Odisha are hosting the tournament and the format is such that the first-placed side in Pool D goes straight to the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the second, third-placed teams compete a crossover round against the third and second-placed teams from Pool C.
Jan 13, 2023 08:50 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: FULL-TIME! INDIA ARE UP AND RUNNING WITH A WIN!
The clock countsdown and India manage to keep their 2-0 lead and win their opener!
India 2-0 Spain | FT
Jan 13, 2023 08:46 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain make a mess!
Mistrapped by Spain as they make a mess of this late penalty corner! Not really clicking in offence today!
India 2-0 Spain | 58', Q4
Jan 13, 2023 08:42 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain miss their penalty corner!
Spain get a penalty corner late and the drag flick is blocked by Pathak, as it comes straight to him!
India 2-0 Spain | 56', Q4
Jan 13, 2023 08:37 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Good defending by Spain!
Sukhjeet tries to rush into the Spanish circle but he gets blocked by three players. Spain get the ball back!
India 2-0 Spain | 50', Q4
Jan 13, 2023 08:30 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Quarter 4 begins!
The fourth and final quarter gets underway and India lead 2-0! The hosts will be hoping to wrap up the proceedings in comfortable manner!
India 2-0 Spain | 45', Q4
Jan 13, 2023 08:28 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: End of Quarter 3!
The third quarter is over and India lead 2-0 vs Spain. Harmanpreet will be regretting his penalty miss!
India 2-0 Spain | 45', Q3
Jan 13, 2023 08:19 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: WIDE BY HARMANPREET!
India get a penalty corner and Harmanpreet gets the dragflick, but it goes wide, off a deflection!
India 2-0 Spain | 42', Q3
Jan 13, 2023 08:15 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: BIG MISS!
HARMANPREET MISSES HIS PENALTY STROKE!!! SHAMSHER WAS FOULED AND INDIA WERE GIFTED A CHANCE! HARMANPREET HITS IT STRAIGHT AND IT DOESN"T CROSS THE LINE AS THE GOALKEEPER SITS ON IT! THE TV REFERRAL GOES TO SPAIN'S SIDE!
India 2-0 Spain | 33', Q3
Jan 13, 2023 08:08 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Quarter 3 begins!
India get the third quarter underway with a 2-0 lead vs Spain!
India 2-0 Spain | 30', Q3
Jan 13, 2023 08:00 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: HALF-TIME!
It is half-time as the second quarter gets over and India have a 2-0 lead!
India 2-0 Spain | HT', Q2
Jan 13, 2023 07:58 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: GREEN CARD FOR INDIA!
Akashdeep gets a green card and will serve a two-minute suspension!
India 2-0 Spain | 29', Quarter 2
Jan 13, 2023 07:55 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: HARDIK MAKES IT 2-0 FOR INDIA!
GOALLLL!!!
Hardik powers in through the left and dribbles into the Spanish circle. He tries to find Lalit with a drag back, but it gets deflected into the goal by a defender!
India 2-0 Spain | 26', Quarter 2
Jan 13, 2023 07:53 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: BIG SAVE BY PATHAK!
Spain get their penalty corner and Alonso tries to flick it with power to the bottom left corner but Pathak dives and saves it! SAVE!
India 1-0 Spain | 25', Quarter 2
Jan 13, 2023 07:49 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: India aim to extend lead!
Abhishek drives down the right but can't do much and then Harmanpreet tries to start another attack, but his long ball fails to find anyone!
India 1-0 Spain | 23', Quarter 2
Jan 13, 2023 07:45 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: India aim to extend lead!
India are trying to extend their lead early and the Spanish midfield need to get better now!
India 1-0 Spain | 17', Quarter 2
Jan 13, 2023 07:41 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Quarter 2 begins!
Spain get the second quarter underway and seek an equaliser vs India.
India 1-0 Spain | 15', Quarter 2
Jan 13, 2023 07:39 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: End of Quarter 1
The first quarter is over and India are leading 1-0, courtesy of Rohidas!
India 1-0 Spain | Q1
Jan 13, 2023 07:36 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: GOAL!!!
ROHIDASSSSS!!!!! WHAT A RIPPER! MEETS THE REBOUND AFTER HARMANPREET FAILS TO CONVERT THE PENALTY CORNER! SLASHES IT FOR A GOAL!
India 1-0 Spain | 12', Q1
Jan 13, 2023 07:34 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: INDIA FAIL TO CONVERT!
India get a penalty corner and its not Harmanpreet who meets it. The reverse shot gets deflected by Spain!
India 0-0 Spain | 11', Q1
Jan 13, 2023 07:32 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: MANDEEP TWISTS AND TURNS BUT SLIPS!
Mandeep surges from the right flank and tries to twist and turn to enter the Spanish circle, but slips!
India 0-0 Spain | 11', Q1
Jan 13, 2023 07:30 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: India fight back!
India have attempted four circle penetrations and Spain have done it thrice. It is becoming a midfield battle and both teams are trying to get the early goal!
India 0-0 Spain | 10', Q1
Jan 13, 2023 07:27 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain dominate!
Spain have been dominating and have much of the ball! But the good thing is that India are putting plenty of players behind the ball and trying to hunt it back!
India 0-0 Spain | 7', Q1
Jan 13, 2023 07:24 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: GOOD SAVE BY SREEJESH!
Spain almost get an early lead! Iglesias does good to trap, turn and then shoot from close range but Sreejesh uses his left foot to block it! GOOD SAVE!
India 0-0 Spain | 2', Q1
Jan 13, 2023 07:21 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: The action begins!
Spain get the first quarter underway against India for the final match of Day 1.
India 0-0 Spain | 00:00, Q1
Jan 13, 2023 07:15 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: National anthems!
They start with the national anthem of Spain, followed by that of India!
Jan 13, 2023 07:14 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Time for pre-kick off formalities!
Both teams have entered the venue for the pre-kick off formalities!
Jan 13, 2023 07:01 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: England defeat Wales
England have sealed a 5-0 win vs Wales and now its time for India's opener vs Spain.
Jan 13, 2023 06:51 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Playing XIs
India: Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet (C), Surender, Manpreet, Hardik, Mandeep, Shamsher, Varun, Akashdeep, Rohidas, Sukhjeet
Spain: Rafi (GK), Miralles (C), Alonso, Gispert, Gonzalez, Iglesias, Bonastre, Cunill, Menini, Rodriguez, Localle
Jan 13, 2023 06:46 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: England 4-0 Wales | Q4
It is the fourth quarter and England lead 4-0 vs Wales. It has been an easy evening for England and they will be looking to add another goal with under eight minutes to go!
Jan 13, 2023 06:35 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Some important stats for India
- India is the only country host the World Cup back-to-back.
- India, Netherlands and Spain are the only three teams to compete in all the editions so far.
- India played 95 matches, second among all the countries, out of which they won 40.
Jan 13, 2023 06:29 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Viren Rasquinha on India's frontline
"In the midfield we have a strong and experienced midfielder, captain Manpreet Singh, there's Hardik who's had a great tournament. Young Vivek Sagar Prasad, he's improving by leaps and bounds. Nilakanta Sharma, he's a live wire on the pitch and I think in the forward line Abhishek is the young forward that has really impressed me for the last one year. He's made his debut a little over a year back but i will say that he's really established his place in the team, he's had an excellent Commonwealth Games and of course we have experienced players like Mandeep and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay. Overall, it is a strong balanced team and in a team sport like Hockey everyone has to do their role and if everyone plays their role in the best way possible it really enhances India's chance to get a medal here", Rasquinha said
Jan 13, 2023 06:14 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Ex-player Viren Rasquinha on India's key players
"I think some of the key players for India at this World Cup are going to be starting with the goalkeepers and defence. Really, both goalkeepers Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak they are going to play a very important role now with this belief that if you want to win tournaments your goalkeeper has to have an excellent tournament. So there is going to be a lot of burden of responsibility on the shoulders of Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak. Of course Harmanpreet Singh in the defence has such an important role to play, he's been nominated the FIH world player of the year. He's been an excellent defender for India for the last few years. Obviously, his penalty corner conversions as well are very very important," said Rasquinha.
Jan 13, 2023 06:02 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Results for today!
In today's other games, Australia defeated France 8-0 and Argentina edged past South Africa 1-0.
Jan 13, 2023 05:52 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Last five meetings
November 6, 2022: India 2-2 Spain (FIH Pro League)
October 30, 2022: India 2-3 Spain (FIH Pro League)
February 27, 2022: India 3-5 Spain (FIH Pro League)
February 26, 2022: India 5-4 Spain (FIH Pro League)
July 27, 2021: India 3-0 Spain (Tokyo Olympics)
Jan 13, 2023 05:45 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other 30 times, with India winning 13 matches, and Spain coming out on top on 11 occasions. Meanwhile, they have drawn six games.
Jan 13, 2023 05:44 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Squads
India- P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh
Spain- Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin(gk), Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles (captain), Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill, Marc Vizcaino
Jan 13, 2023 04:58 PM IST
IND vs ESP Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of India's opening Hockey World Cup 2023 fixture vs Spain, straight from the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.