India women's hockey team goes down 0-2 against Belgium

The Indian women’s hockey team on Thursday went down 0-2 against Belgium in their closely-fought second match of the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24. Alexia 'T Serstevens (34’) and Louise Dewaet (36’) netted a goal each for Belgium. India vs Belgium women's hockey

India began the match aggressively and won an early penalty corner, but couldn’t capitalise on it. However, they continued to press Belgium, which initially struggled to keep possession and relied on counter-attacks, but India’s defence stood strong to deny them any chances of going in front. Also, the home side won a penalty corner towards the end of the first quarter, but it was saved by the Indian team’s goalkeeper Savita without much difficulty. Meanwhile, India made quite a few circle entries but were unable to find the back of the net as the opening quarter remained goalless.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Belgium increased their pressure in the second quarterwith rigorous passing and constant attacks. However, India absorbed the pressure well, shifting the tempo in their favour by maintaining possession and making quick passes, allowing them to test Belgium's defence several times. Despite these efforts, both teams failed to break the deadlock, and the score remained 0-0 at halftime.

Belgium came out all guns blazing in the third quarter, and that helped them go in front. Alexia 'T Serstevens (34’) and Louise Dewaet (36’) scored a field goal each in two minutes, thus giving the home side a 2-0 lead. In the meantime, India upped their ante to bounce back in the match and even won a penalty corner towards the end of the penultimate quarter, but theyfailed to make the most of it.

In the fourth quarter, India made early advances and tested Belgium's defense rigorously, but the hosts successfully defended their lead. Despite maintaining possession and making regular circle entries, India couldn't find the back of the net, and the match ended 2-0 in favour of Belgium.

Notably, Indian forward Deepika Soreng made her senior team debut in the match.