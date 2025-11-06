Indian hockey @ 100: A chaotic start to a glorious innings

New Delhi: Indian hockey celebrates its 100th year on Friday with pride and 13 Olympic medals (eight gold, one silver, four bronze) in its kitty but the start of the glorious journey is interesting and intriguing. Indian hockey team in action at the 1928 Olympics. (Stick2hockey.com)

India’s bid for their first Olympic gold in Amsterdam 1928 ran into early trouble. The organisation that was formed to consolidate Indian hockey, the Indian Hockey Federation (IHF), was almost rendered dysfunctional for the next two years after it was created in 1925.

When it ultimately woke up to organise the first-ever Inter-Provincial tournament, a prototype of the National Championship, to select the first-ever All-India representative team for Amsterdam, they got a shock from Gwalior. A rival faction --- yes, it existed a century ago too – announced an All-India team! The idea was to send it to England and if successful, stake claim for the Amsterdam Olympics.

In the confusion, only five out of 16 provinces entered the Inter-Provincial tournament, virtually the Olympic team selection trials. The absentees either did not have an association or were not able to meet the IHF’s rider -- a fixed amount as a contribution to the Olympic Fund. However, those who took part – Bengal, United Provinces, Punjab, Central Provinces and Rajputana – agreed to pay ₹10,000, 2,000, 5,000, 2,500 and 3,000, respectively, but in installments.

The Inter-Provincial in Kolkata was rushed through and the team was selected, all in six days. The team had at least three players common in both the lists — Dhyan Chand, WAG Cullen and S Marthins. The hurdle the IHF faced was funds. It could generate only about 40 percent of the required princely sum of ₹45,000.

The selected All-India team had three players who were then students in England, which included Jaipal Singh, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and SM Yusuf. It was a masterstroke to cut costs, among other things. The Amsterdam Olympic team left Indian shores from Bombay (now Mumbai) when it was still unsure of raising the required funds.

The idea to generate funds by holding a series of matches with England, the reigning Olympic champions, in England fell through. The team received the cold shoulder.

However, what happened after India landed in Pillsbury port in England is the stuff of folklore. The mastery of the Indian team stunned the traditional powers, including the reigning Olympic champions England! India won nine of the 11 matches it played in England, all one-sidedly, with double-digit scores against ‘super teams’ of Europe.

The form shown by Indian hockey astounded everyone. Their display was a revelation and never had such dazzling hockey been witnessed in Europe. Deft stick work, close passing, coordination of the halves and forwards, the brilliant play of Rocque and Allen, and the wizardry of Dhyan Chand earned the highest praise.

The icing on the cake was when Jaipal-led India crushed England XI 4-0, which led them to skip the Olympics itself!

When India left England and entered the Netherlands for the Olympics, the discussion changed from who would win the hockey gold to who would be India’s rival in the final. It was to be the Netherlands, the hosts. India made a tactical mistake of playing them four times in the run up, and could only beat them 3-0 to clinch their maiden Olympic gold medal.

Even amidst the celebrations, Ian Burn-Murdoch, the president of the IHF appealed to the public for funds. As many as 128 Indian army units, even those stationed in China, contributed ₹3,773. After that, the funds started to flow -- Viceroy ₹500, Bombay Governor ₹ 500…. to cover the balance 60%.

India is today a commercial hub of global hockey, but its journey started humbly and if it rose to great heights, it was because of the Indian stick artists who would transform a mundane sport into an art form.

The writer is a hockey historian, and author of forthcoming Book, ‘India’s First Olympic Gold: Amsterdam Hockey Triumph’