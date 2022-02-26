Indian men make remarkable comeback to down Spain 5-4 in FIH Pro League

The Indian men's hockey team made a remarkable comeback from three goals down to eke out a hard-fought 5-4 win over Spain in an edge-of-the-seat thriller of the two-leg FIH Pro League here on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Up against world no. 9 Spain, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists India were stunned when the visitors took a 4-1 lead through a hat-trick from skipper Marc Miralles (20th, 23rd, 40th minutes) and Pau Cunill (14th).

But the hosts scored through Harmanpreet Singh (15th, 60th), Shilanand Lakra (41st), Shamsher Singh (43rd) and Varun Kumar (55th) to register one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the game.

India now have registered four wins out of five outings in the FIH Pro League.

Both the teams will face off against each other again on Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON