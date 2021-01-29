IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Hockey / Indian women's hockey team lose 0-2 to Argentina
India women's hockey team vs Argentina(Hockey India)
India women's hockey team vs Argentina(Hockey India)
hockey

Indian women's hockey team lose 0-2 to Argentina

On the day, Silvina D'elia (2nd minute) and Agustina Albertarrio (54th) were the goalscorers for Argentina, while India drew a blank.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:51 PM IST

Argentina comfortably beat Indian women 2-0 to register their second successive victory in the hockey series having won a thrilling opening game couple of days back.

Indian women lost their first match by 2-3 margin against the hosts.

On the day, Silvina D'elia (2nd minute) and Agustina Albertarrio (54th) were the goalscorers for Argentina, while India drew a blank.

Argentina's forward line created early pressure to push India on the defensive during the very first quarter.

A foot-foul by Indian defender in the striking circle, gave away a penalty corner to the home team which was capitalized by the experienced home team.

Silvina scored the goal, in a tactically executed PC, fetching her team a 1-0 lead in the second minute of play.

Though India didn't let this early setback dent their spirit and worked a disciplined structure to find opportunities in the striking circle, they could not breach the strong Argentine defence to score.

"If you don't convert your opportunities, you know the other team will and that's what happened today. Our structure was much better in this match and that's why in the first two quarters we created good opportunities in the circle," said chief coach Sjoerd Marijne.

After the early jolt, Indian defence ensured an effective formation that kept the Argentine forward line at bay.

With no goals scored in the second and third quarters by either team, the match went down to the wire with intense play being showcased in the fourth quarter of the match.

It was Argentina who showed their experience as they held sway to convert opportunities.

In the 54th minute, a defensive error on India's part saw them earn a PC. Agustina did well to convert the goal, eventually helping her team clinch a 2-0 victory.

"Argentina was very effective in their PCs and that was, for me, the deciding factor today. We feel we are getting closer to win, but small mistakes can make a huge difference in the match especially against a top-class team like Argentina," said Marijne.

India will again clash with the hosts on Saturday.

India had conceded late goals resulting in a 2-3 loss to Argentina in an exciting opening encounter.

Earlier, India had played matches against the Argentina junior women's and their 'B' teams.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Sharmila (35') and Gurjit Kaur (40') scored for India.(Hockey India)
Sharmila (35') and Gurjit Kaur (40') scored for India.(Hockey India)
hockey

Indian women's hockey team loses 2-3 to World no.2 Argentina

PTI, Buenos Aires
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Indian women's hockey team loses 2-3 to World no.2 Argentina
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian women's junior hockey team pips Chile senior side 2-1(Hockey India / Twitter)
Indian women's junior hockey team pips Chile senior side 2-1(Hockey India / Twitter)
hockey

Indian women's junior hockey team pips Chile senior side 2-1

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:15 PM IST
With their narrow victory in the sixth and final match, the young Indian team returns to the country with an undefeated streak, winning five and drawing one game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Argentina 'B' beat Indian women 2-3(Hockey India / Twitter)
Argentina 'B' beat Indian women 2-3(Hockey India / Twitter)
hockey

Indian women's hockey team loses 2-3 to Argentina 'B'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Without letting this missed opportunity slow their rhythm, the tourists struck in the 6th minute through the in-form Tete to take the lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian women's junior hockey team beat Chile.(Hockey India/Twitter)
Indian women's junior hockey team beat Chile.(Hockey India/Twitter)
hockey

Indian junior women's hockey team beats Chile senior side 2-0

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Playing their fifth match of the tour of Chile, goals from Sangita Kumari (48th minute) and Sushma Kumari (56th minute) in the last quarter gave India the win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hockey - Representational Image(Getty Images)
Hockey - Representational Image(Getty Images)
hockey

First defeat for Indian women's hockey team on tour of Argentina

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:41 AM IST
In the previous matches, India drew 2-2 and 1-1 respectively with the Argentina junior team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian women's junior hockey team beat Chile 3-2(Hockey India/Twitter)
Indian women's junior hockey team beat Chile 3-2(Hockey India/Twitter)
hockey

Indian junior women's hockey team stuns Chile's senior side 3-2

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:09 PM IST
It was India's third consecutive victory on the tour. They had defeated Chile's junior side twice earlier this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rani Rampal will be conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Kel Ratna award(Photo: Hockey India)
Rani Rampal will be conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Kel Ratna award(Photo: Hockey India)
hockey

Rani's goal help women's hockey team draw 1-1 with junior Argentina side

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:22 PM IST
It was a second straight draw for the Indian team following a 2-2 result in the tour-opener.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh(The Hockey India/Twitter)
Photo of Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh(The Hockey India/Twitter)
hockey

Pro League will be the perfect test ahead of Olympics: Sreejesh

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:11 PM IST
In the next leg of FIH Hockey Pro League matches, India is scheduled to play against Argentina in April, Britain, Spain and Germany in May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rani Rampal(Photo: Hockey India)
Rani Rampal(Photo: Hockey India)
hockey

India women's hockey skipper Rani Rampal talks about Argenita tour

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:52 PM IST
The women's side will become the first of India's hockey teams to resume international matches as it plays the first of the eight games during the tour of Argentina, starting Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo of Indian drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur(Twitter)
File Photo of Indian drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur(Twitter)
hockey

Indian women hockey team working on PC conversion and defence: Gurjit

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Indian women hockey team working on PC conversion and defence: Gurjit
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP