Indian women's hockey team set to tour Argentina for four-match series

New Delhi, The Indian senior women's hockey team will tour Argentina for a four-match series, set to be held at the CeNARD in Buenos Aires from April 13 to 17.

Indian team will play its matches on April 13, 14, 16, and 17 at Argentina's National Centre of High Performance Athletics .

India and Argentina have enjoyed competitive encounters in recent years, including a thrilling 2-2 draw decided by shootout in the FIH Pro League 2024–25 last June.

This upcoming tour will offer valuable match practice against quality international opposition ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands and the Asian Games later this year.

The series will serve as important preparation for India, offering four high-tempo matches, while also giving the team an opportunity to explore different combinations and tactics.

Speaking on the tour, Indian women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said, "We are travelling to Argentina with a squad of 24 players, and that is a very deliberate choice. This tour is about giving more players the chance to perform at the highest level. Argentina is one of the best teams in the world, and that environment will tell us a lot about where each player stands. We want to see who steps up when it matters.

"To earn a place in this team, you need to show everyone that you are a team player first. Individual quality is important, but if you cannot connect with the group and work for each other, it will be very difficult to make this squad.".

Both the men's and women's World Cup will be held simultaneously in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30, while the Asian Games will be hosted by Aichi–Nagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 4.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.