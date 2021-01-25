IND USA
Indian women's junior hockey team pips Chile senior side 2-1(Hockey India / Twitter)
hockey

Indian women's junior hockey team pips Chile senior side 2-1, ends tour undefeated

With their narrow victory in the sixth and final match, the young Indian team returns to the country with an undefeated streak, winning five and drawing one game.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:15 PM IST

The visiting Indian women's junior hockey team pipped the Chile senior side 2-1 in the sixth and final match to end the tour unbeaten.

Forward Beauty Dungdung's brace scored in the 6th and 26th minutes gave India a much-deserved win while the lone goal for the hosts was scored by Francisca Tala (40th) at the Prince of Wales Country Club on Sunday.

With their narrow victory in the sixth and final match, the young Indian team returns to the country with an undefeated streak, winning five and drawing one game.

India started proceedings on the front foot as they created pressure on their hosts, and open the scoring in the 6th minute, with talented young forward Dungdung converting a beautiful team move.

The second period also saw India create opportunities and get rewarded for their efforts as Dungdung scored again, but this time through a penalty corner in the 26th minute to extend India's lead to two goals.

India's dominance, however, was under threat just two minutes later when Chile were awarded a PC for an infringement inside the striking circle by the visitors but India's defensive skills came to their rescue.

It was Chile's turn to dominate proceedings in the third quarter, as they piled pressure on the Indian defense by keeping possession. It was only in the 40th minute that the hosts were able to make use of their dominance as they pulled a goal back through Francisca Tala.

Chile's senior team tried to force its way back into the match in the last quarter as well, but India showed resilience and grit to avoid conceding an equalizer.

With six minutes remaining on the clock, Chile had a glimmer of hope to score through a PC but India maintained a solid back-line to keep the score at 2-1 in their favour.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
