Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Hockey / Patnaik unveils 2023 World Cup logo
hockey

Patnaik unveils 2023 World Cup logo

The logo for the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup was unveiled by Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.
Naveen Patnaik ji unveiled the Logo at the iconic Kalinga Stadium. (Hockey India)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 06:45 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bhubaneswar

The logo for the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup was unveiled by Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik here on Thursday. The World Cup, the second edition in Odisha which also hosted the event in 2018, will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29.   

The state of Odisha is the official partner for the 15th World Cup which will be organised by Hockey India. India’s largest hockey stadium, with a capacity of 20,000, is being built in Rourkela. 

Also Read: Odisha to sponsor Indian hockey teams for 10 more years

“We are thrilled that there will be two venues this time - Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The 2018 FIH Men's World Cup gave us all memories that we still cherish to this day and the 2023 FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup will be even more exciting and unforgettable,” said Patnaik. Also present at the event was international hockey federation (FIH) president Narinder Batra. 

Last August, at an event to felicitate the India men’s team which won bronze and the women who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, Patnaik had announced that Odisha would continue to sponsor India teams for another 10 years. At that event, the players were given 10 lakh each and every member of the support staff got 5 lakh. In 2018, Odisha had signed a five-year 100 crore deal with Hockey India.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hockey world cup naveen patnaik×
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP