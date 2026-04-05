Punjab, UP, Bengal, Arunachal win in Sub Junior Women Hockey National C'ship

Ranchi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh registered wins in the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship at the Rajgir Sports Complex here on Sunday.

In Pool A of Division A, Punjab secured a 2-0 win against Maharashtra with Sangat Singh and Akash Deep sounding the board.

In Pool C, Uttar Pradesh defeated Manipur 17-1 with Shahrukh Ali scoring as many as 11 goals.

Nitish Yadav scored a brace, while captain Kushwaha Ketan and Karan Dhanak also found the back of the net.

For Manipur, Maibam Manimatum scored their lone goal.

In Pool D, Madhya Pradesh registered 10-1 win over Kerala with Raiyan Ul Haq scoring a hat-trick and Gazee Khan striking twice.

Captain Ansh Bahutra , Ayush Singh Lodhi , Karan Gautam , Deepak Singh , Devraj Prajapat also added to the goal tally for their side.

In Pool B, Jharkhand clinched a 1-0 win against Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey with Ashish Tani Purti scoring the only goal of the game.

In Pool A of Division B, Bengal registered an 18-0 win over Gujarat with Munna Kumar Singh scoring six goals.

Sujal Turi and Sujal Balmiki bagged hat-tricks, while Risav Ray and Ratan Bind scored braces and captain Riju Bar and Abhishek Thakur also contributed.

In Pool B of the same division, Arunachal got over the line with a 5-3 win against Chhattisgarh.

Rajbhar Shubham , Ashwani Patel and Mohit Yadav scored for the winners, while Om Kumar Yadav and Gopal Paikra found the back of the net for Chhattisgarh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.