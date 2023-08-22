Ranchi to host Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in October-November
After Chennai hosted the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy earlier this month, Ranchi has been chosen to hold the women’s tournament in October-November.
HT had reported that the Jharkhand capital will be hosting the continental tournament in July, the confirmation of which came on Tuesday. This will be the first time India will host the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy. The six-team competition will be held from October 27 to November 5.
Apart from India, defending champions Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia and Thailand will take part in the tournament. In six previous editions, India have won the tournament only once, in 2016. South Korea have won it thrice and Japan twice.
This will be the first international hockey tournament Jharkhand will host. Ranchi had hosted Hockey India League (HIL) matches from 2012 to 2015 and was home to city-based franchise Ranchi Rays.
"It is a big honour for us to host such a mega event in Ranchi. I believe it is a stepping stone to host more international hockey events. I thank Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) for entrusting us with the responsibility of hosting this prestigious event,” Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said.