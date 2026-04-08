...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Savita, Deepika back for India’s Argentina tour

The seasoned goalkeeper, took a break from playing, and drag-flicker Deepika, who was injured, were out since June 2025

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 07:12 pm IST
By Sandip Sikdar, New Delhi
Advertisement

Having qualified for the World Cup last month, the preparation of the Indian women’s hockey team for the quadrennial showpiece in August begins with the four-match tour of Argentina (April 13-17).

Savita Punia. (Hockey India)

And for the trip the two big names who have made a comeback to the 24-member squad are goalkeeper Savita Punia and drag-flicker Deepika Sehrawat.

Former skipper Savita will be playing her first match since June 2025, having taken a break from international hockey for “personal reasons”. Her return is timely as Argentina, the world No.2 team, is expected to thoroughly test the Indian defence.

In Savita’s absence, India’s No.2 Bichu Devi stepped up and showed she belongs at the highest level, performing her duties along with Bansari Solanki, who has now made way for Savita.

Perhaps the most anticipated return is that of forward Deepika, who also last played for India in the Pro League last June. The 22-year-old injured her hamstring before the Asia Cup last September and underwent months of rehabilitation to regain full fitness.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Manisha Chauhan, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Udita

Midfielders: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete, Neha, Deepika Soreng, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Ishika

Forwards: Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Annu, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Mumtaz Khan

 
world cup argentina
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Sports / Hockey / Savita, Deepika back for India’s Argentina tour
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.