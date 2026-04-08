Savita, Deepika back for India’s Argentina tour

Having qualified for the World Cup last month, the preparation of the Indian women’s hockey team for the quadrennial showpiece in August begins with the four-match tour of Argentina (April 13-17).

Savita Punia. (Hockey India)

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And for the trip the two big names who have made a comeback to the 24-member squad are goalkeeper Savita Punia and drag-flicker Deepika Sehrawat.

Former skipper Savita will be playing her first match since June 2025, having taken a break from international hockey for “personal reasons”. Her return is timely as Argentina, the world No.2 team, is expected to thoroughly test the Indian defence.

In Savita’s absence, India’s No.2 Bichu Devi stepped up and showed she belongs at the highest level, performing her duties along with Bansari Solanki, who has now made way for Savita.

Perhaps the most anticipated return is that of forward Deepika, who also last played for India in the Pro League last June. The 22-year-old injured her hamstring before the Asia Cup last September and underwent months of rehabilitation to regain full fitness.

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{{^usCountry}} Her return was welcomed by Dutch chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, who is trying out players for the two major events this year — World Cup to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands in August and the Asian Games, to be staged in Japan in September-October. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her return was welcomed by Dutch chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, who is trying out players for the two major events this year — World Cup to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands in August and the Asian Games, to be staged in Japan in September-October. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “This tour is a valuable opportunity for us to give more players international exposure and test them against a very strong opponent like Argentina,” said Marijne. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This tour is a valuable opportunity for us to give more players international exposure and test them against a very strong opponent like Argentina,” said Marijne. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India will play the matches in Buenos Aires on April 13, 14, 16 and 17. Seasoned midfielder Salima Tete will continue to lead the side. Defender Jyoti and forward Mumtaz Khan — both missed the World Cup qualifiers in Hyderabad — have also returned to the squad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India will play the matches in Buenos Aires on April 13, 14, 16 and 17. Seasoned midfielder Salima Tete will continue to lead the side. Defender Jyoti and forward Mumtaz Khan — both missed the World Cup qualifiers in Hyderabad — have also returned to the squad. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It’s important for us to build depth within the squad, and experiences like these help young players understand the demands of top-level hockey while also giving us a chance to test out various combinations,” added Marijne. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s important for us to build depth within the squad, and experiences like these help young players understand the demands of top-level hockey while also giving us a chance to test out various combinations,” added Marijne. {{/usCountry}}

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India squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Manisha Chauhan, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Udita

Midfielders: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete, Neha, Deepika Soreng, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Ishika

Forwards: Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Annu, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Mumtaz Khan

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