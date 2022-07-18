Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Hockey / Savita Punia-led Indian women's hockey team departs for Commonwealth Games 2022
hockey

Savita Punia-led Indian women's hockey team departs for Commonwealth Games 2022

The Indian women's hockey team has left for London to participate in the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022, starting from July 23 in Birmingham.
The Indian women's hockey team pose for a photograph.(Hockey India)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 05:33 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The Indian women's hockey team departed for London from Barcelona on Monday morning, for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022. Upon reaching London, the team will go to Nottingham for their final preparation camp before leaving for Birmingham on July 23. CWG 2022 is scheduled to begin from July 28 and will end on August 8. India finished joint-ninth with China at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 in Spain and Netherlands. For their first match in Birmingham, India are scheduled to face Ghana on July 29.

Ahead of CWG 2022, India captain Savita Punia stated that the team will be aiming to bounce back to good form and 'take a fresh start'. Speaking to Hockey India, she said, "Unfortunately, we couldn't play to our potential at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Spain & Netherlands 2022, but we are very determined to turn our form around at the Commonwealth Games 2022. We have a great squad with a fantastic balance of experienced and young players. We'll take a fresh start at CWG 2022 and I am certain that we will be able to take on the best of teams in the competition".

Also Read | 'India gunning for CWG gold but focusing on the details': Manpreet Singh

RELATED STORIES

"We have to improve upon a few aspects of our game and we will be focussing on that in the lead up to CWG 2022. I feel we have been playing well, but just need to tweak a few things in our game to start winning games consistently", she further added.

Here is the Indian women's hockey team squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
india at cwg cwg commonwealth games indian women 's hockey team
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP