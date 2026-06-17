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Semifinal spot assured, India look to continue winning run against Uruguay in FIH Nations Cup

Semifinal spot assured, India look to continue winning run against Uruguay in FIH Nations Cup

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 11:49 am IST
PTI |
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Auckland, A semifinal spot already sealed, a relaxed Indian women's hockey team would look to end the pool engagements undefeated to bolster its confidence against a lower-ranked Uruguay in the FIH Nations Cup here on Thursday.

Semifinal spot assured, India look to continue winning run against Uruguay in FIH Nations Cup

Unbeaten India are atop Pool A with six points from two games and have already qualified for the last four, having defeated USA 3-2 and Japan 2-1 in their first two matches.

India are determined to win the FIH Nations Cup to get their place back in next season's elite FIH Pro League, from which they got relegated last year.

The Indian women's team was relegated from the elite FIH Pro League to the second-tier FIH Hockey Nations Cup, following its last-place finish in the 2024–25 season, after managing only 10 points from 16 matches.

The winner of the eight-nation FIH Nations Cup will progress to next year's FIH Pro League.

Going into their final pool game against a relatively easy opponent, India would take heart from their fighting wins in the opening two games.

Having considered three goals in two matches, the Indian defence, though, needs to tighten up a bit.

India's chief coach knows the significance of it.

"In tournaments like this, small moments often make the biggest difference. We need to remain disciplined, stay united as a team and make the most of our opportunities.

"The objective is not only to achieve good results but also to continue building a strong foundation for the future. We know the expectations are high, and the players are motivated to give their best for the country," he had said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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