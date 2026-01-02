Sjoerd Marijne returns, named new chief coach of the Indian women's hockey team

Sjoerd Marijne is back. Hockey India confirmed on Friday the appointment of the Dutchman as the chief coach of the Indian women's hockey team. Marijne returns to the role after leading India to an impressive show at the Tokyo Olympics, where the women's team finished in fourth place in only their second appearance at the quadrennial event in more than 36 years. Marijne will be assisted by Matias Vila as the analytical coach.

It is worth mentioning that Vila is a former Argentine midfielder who debuted in 1997. He went on to compete in the 2000 Sydney Olympics and the 2004 Athens Olympics. He has been involved in coaching for over two decades.

Dr Wayne Lombard also returns to the Indian women's coaching setup as the Scientific Advisor and Head of Athletic Performance. He will be supported by Rodet Yila and Ciara Yila, both in the role of Scientific Advisor.

“It’s great to be back. After 4.5 years, I return with fresh energy and a clear vision to support the team’s growth and help the players achieve their full potential on the world stage,” said Marijne in an official statement.

Earlier, Marijne coached the Indian women's team from 2017 to 2021, and he helped the side reach the top ten rankings in the world.

Marijne's first major challenge as the head coach will be the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad, Telangana, scheduled to take place from March 8-14, 2026. The Dutchman will arrive in India on January 14, while the National Coaching Camp is scheduled to begin on January 19 at the SAI, Bengaluru.

Speaking about his appointment, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, “We welcome Sjoerd Marijne and the entire support staff to the Indian Hockey family. We extend our gratitude to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) for expediting the appointment in order to ensure the team's preparations for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers are not hampered.”

“Emphasis has been laid on fitness of the team, which was one of the key reasons for the Indian Women's historic performance in Tokyo. We look forward to a fruitful stint,” he added.

Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh reflected similar views and said, "We wish Sjoerd Marijne and the rest of the support staff the very best in their endeavours. Sjoerd comes with the understanding of the team; many players in the core group have already played under him. We now expect this team to perform well, especially with the Asian Games coming up and the World Cup Qualifier."