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Sreejesh slams HI after removal as India U-21 coach, questions preference for foreign coaches

Sreejesh slams HI after removal as India U-21 coach, questions preference for foreign coaches

Published on: May 13, 2026 05:55 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Two-time Olympic medallist PR Sreejesh on Wednesday expressed frustration after being removed as head coach of the India U-21 hockey team, alleging that Hockey India wanted to appoint a foreign coach despite the team's successful run under him.

Sreejesh slams HI after removal as India U-21 coach, questions preference for foreign coaches

The former India goalkeeper took to social media platform 'X' to question the decision of the sport's governing body.

"It's seems like My coaching career comes to an end after 1.5 years, during which we played 5 tournaments and secured 5 podium finishes, including a Junior World Cup bronze medal," he tweeted.

"I have heard about coaches getting fired after bad performances. But this is the first time I am experiencing being removed to make way for a foreign coach."

Sreejesh, who won Olympic bronze medals at the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Games before retiring from international hockey, questioned Hockey India's apparent preference for overseas coaches.

"The Hockey India President stated that the chief coach of the senior men's team prefers a foreign head coach for the junior team, believing it will help develop Indian hockey from the junior level through to the senior level. Hence, the continued preference for foreign coaches Can't Indian coaches develop Indian hockey?" said Sreejesh, whose contract had ended in December last year and who had reapplied for the position.

 
pr sreejesh hockey india new delhi
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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