Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Hockey / Ukraine pull out of Junior Women's Hockey World Cup
hockey

Ukraine pull out of Junior Women's Hockey World Cup

The FIH informed that Ukraine will not be replaced, meaning the event will be played with 15 teams, with Pool B comprising of South Africa, England and Ireland. The matches of Ukraine will stand cancelled.
Hockey generic image(AP)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 11:24 PM IST
PTI |

Hit hard by the invasion of Russia, Ukraine on Tuesday pulled out of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup, which is to be held in Potchefstroom, South Africa from April 1 to 12.

"This is of course a very sad situation, first and foremost for all members of the team, especially the players, and I would like, on behalf of FIH, to reassert our full solidarity with the Ukrainian hockey community at this terrible time," International Hockey Federation (FIH) CEO Thierry Weil said in a statement.

"I would also like to extend our sincerest thanks to the Hockey Associations of Poland and the Netherlands, as well as the Dutch club of HV Victoria, for their tremendous efforts in providing support to the team in the last couple of weeks

"We wish a lot of strength to everyone within the Ukrainian hockey community. Our thoughts are with them. And we hope that peace will be restored as soon as possible," he added.

RELATED STORIES

The FIH further informed that Ukraine will not be replaced, meaning the event will be played with 15 teams, with Pool B comprising of South Africa, England and Ireland. The matches of Ukraine will stand cancelled.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP