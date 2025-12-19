When you are here, it’s not for fun: Sreejesh signals hard reset for SG Pipers in HIL

PR Sreejesh. (PTI) Fresh from coaching at the Junior World Cup, Sreejesh described HIL as a learning platform in his own journey New Delhi: PR Sreejesh is navigating a transitional phase in his hockey career, balancing coaching responsibilities with an administrative mentorship role at SG Pipers ahead of the Hockey India League (HIL). Fresh from his stint as a coach at the Junior World Cup, Sreejesh views the league as a platform that blends coaching exposure with organisational responsibility, one that also carries clear expectations this season.

Reflecting on SG Pipers’ debut campaign, Sreejesh acknowledged that the first season did not unfold as planned. “The expected result was different,” he admitted.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t finish where we wanted.” However, he made it clear that the second season comes with renewed focus and sharper intent. While player experience and wellbeing remain priorities, results are firmly back on the agenda. “We want players to enjoy their time here, understand Indian culture and the way of living,” he said. “But when you are here, it’s not for fun. The target is clear this time.”

Fresh from coaching at the Junior World Cup, Sreejesh described HIL as a learning platform in his own journey.

“Hockey really is a platform for me to learn,” he said, explaining how working alongside different coaches has broadened his understanding of training methods, team cultures, and leadership styles. Observing international coaches, particularly from Belgium and other European nations, has offered insights he believes will aid his growth as a coach.

At SG Pipers, his responsibilities extend well beyond the technical aspects of the game. Alongside mentoring players, Sreejesh plays a key administrative role, ensuring that logistical and operational aspects are handled smoothly so players can focus entirely on performance. Following the HIL auction, he confirmed that while detailed discussions with players are yet to begin, planning within the coaching group is already underway. A full staff meeting is scheduled in Chennai ahead of the camp.

“We want to be very clear about what we are planning, what we are expecting, and how the season will go,” he said, referring to training schedules, travel arrangements, practice matches, and overall preparation.

Despite the demanding schedule following the Junior World Cup, Sreejesh acknowledged that he returned to work almost immediately after the tournament.

“I was ready for it, and I’m enjoying it,” he said, while also admitting that certain aspects remain outside his control and can be frustrating. Reflecting on India’s bronze medal finish at the tournament, he expressed satisfaction with the outcome but stressed the importance of reviewing missed opportunities. He highlighted the need to study match footage closely, particularly to assess body language and decision-making during high-pressure knockout matches.

For Sreejesh, the Hockey India League plays a crucial role in player development. He described it as an important exposure platform for young players, offering opportunities to learn from world-class teammates and gain insights into preparation, nutrition, leadership, and communication.

“When you play alongside top international players, the next time you face them at the international level, you feel more comfortable,” he said. He added that HIL serves as a bridge connecting district, state, national, and franchise hockey, creating a pathway where consistent performance at each level earns progression.

From a goalkeeper’s perspective, Sreejesh noted that team styles in HIL largely depend on the coach’s philosophy, with some preferring attacking systems and others opting for more defensive structures. Elite players, he said, must be adaptable and capable of performing under different tactical approaches.

When asked about the significant vanquish of Indian women’s hockey, Sreejesh maintained that talent has never been the issue, though the absence of a head coach ahead of World Cup qualifiers presents challenges. He expressed confidence in the team’s ability to manage the interim phase while adapting to a new coaching setup.

Looking specifically at SG Pipers, Sreejesh outlined the identity he wants the team to showcase during the league. “I want a challenging team,” he said. “Even if we are down, we need to bounce back, get the equaliser and win the match. I want a team that never gives up. It has to be a fighting team, with a winning mentality no matter the situation, the aim should always be to turn the result in our favour.”

Beyond the immediate Hockey India League season, Sreejesh also spoke about the franchise’s long-term vision, particularly at the grassroots level. SG Pipers, he revealed, is working towards establishing its own academy. “The idea is to identify talent from the grassroots, provide scientific training from an early stage, and create a pathway into HIL and professional hockey,” he explained. “That is the chairman’s vision, and our responsibility is to execute it in the right way.”

As for his own coaching future, Sreejesh remained characteristically grounded. Downplaying long-term ambitions, he described himself as “a baby” in coaching terms and reiterated that his focus remains on learning, adapting, and proving himself across different platforms.

In a rapidly evolving Indian hockey landscape, Sreejesh’s transition from player to mentor reflects a broader commitment to shaping the next generation both on and off the field.