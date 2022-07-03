Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 India vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG

India vs England Live Score, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: India will look to start the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2022 campaign on a strong note when they lock horns with England in their first match. The tournament is being jointly hosted by Netherlands and Spain. The Rani Rampal-led Indian unit made a valiant run to the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics last year, but were thwarted by Great Britain 4-3, and will look to set matters straight by turning the tables and grabbing the advantage in the pool B match in Amstelveen.

This time around, India will miss out on the services of Rampal, who is sidelined due to a hamstring injury. In her absence goalkeeper Savita Punia will lead the side. The team had finished third in the FIH Pro League this year and are seeking for their maiden medal at the showpiece event.

England are ranked 4, while India are close behind in the 8th position. It should be a close match, but will be an important one, with New Zealand and China, the other two teams in pool B.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs England match at the Women's Hockey World Cup 2022:

When will India vs England match at the Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 be played?

The India vs England match at the Women’s Hockey World Cup match will start at 8:00 pm IST, on Friday (July 3).

Where will India vs England match at the Women’s Hockey World Cup be played?

The India vs England match at the Women’s Hockey World Cup will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands.

Which channel will broadcast the India vs England match at the Women’s Hockey World Cup in India?

The India vs England match at the Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 will broadcast on Star Sports 3.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs England match at the Women’s Hockey World Cup match in India?

The India vs England match at the Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 will live stream on Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

