HT NxT 2021 Day 1 Live Updates: ‘Today being a great athlete matters in Indian cricket’: Kapil Dev

  • HT NxT 2021 Day 1 Live Updates: India's prominent sporting personalities in Kapil Dev, Hardik Pandya, Sunil Chhetri, Vijender Singh, and Abhinav Bindra will address the world of sports on the opening day of this event. Follow all the live updates from HT NxT 2021 Day 1.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2021 05:17 PM IST

HT NxT 2021 Day 1 Live Updates: HT NxT is a first-of-its-kind platform aimed at bringing together the next-generation leaders, newsmakers to discuss pertinent ideas, harness collective knowledge and experiences, and frame innovative solutions for a better future. Day 1 of the Hindustan Times' inaugural virtual edition of HT NxT brings you four of India's top sporting geniuses: the country's first-ever cricket World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, captain of the Indian football team Sunil Chhetri, ace boxer Vijender Singh, and India's first individual gold medallist at the Olympics, Abhinav Bindra.

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 09, 2021 05:17 PM IST

    How does Hardik Pandya prepare?

    I don’t look at the result at the end of the day, for me, it’s more about the process. As an all-rounder, I have always focused on contributing to all departments. I needed to work on my bowling a lot. When I came in, I didn’t have much idea about what balls to bowl, what variations to have in the armory. I started from the basics. I worked on my accuracy, bowled on a good length, and with time I was able to learn the variations as well.

  • SEP 09, 2021 05:15 PM IST

    Kapil Dev on the pressure of being an all-rounder

    Less pressure on an all-rounder than on a genuine batsman or a bowler. If a batsman doesn't get run, he comes under pressure. If an all-rounder gets a few, he thinks, “okay, let me try and get some more.”

  • SEP 09, 2021 05:12 PM IST

    Hardik Pandya on how became an all-rounder

    For me it was simple. I became an all-rounder by luck. When I started bowling, I was helping out my U19 bowlers because they were tired from bowling so much. I was a batsman who used to bat at No.3. I used to borrow their shoes also because I didn’t have fast-bowling shoes. Sanathh Kumar sir was watching our U19 practice from some 200 meters away. Next day he came to watch our local game, where I played for Kiran More Academy. It was a green top and no fast bowler was available. I borrowed someone’s shoes and got a five-for in that game. That’s why I say it’s luck by chance. Sanath sir then took me a month later in the Ranji Trophy squad. Before that, I didn’t bowl.

  • SEP 09, 2021 05:05 PM IST

    Kapil and Hardik Pandya about each other

    Pandya on Kapil Dev: First of all, I will say that I can’t match Kapil Sir. I’ve always mentioned that for me if I can get 10% of what he did in that era, I think I’d be a successful cricketer and I genuinely mean it.

     

    Kapil Dev on Hardik Pandya: He is such a good cricketer. The best part about him is that he's a great athlete which is the most important thing for any sportsman. Cricket is one where you don't need to be an athlete and still be a good cricketer. But I really look up to him and say 'what a lovely athlete he is'.

  • SEP 09, 2021 05:02 PM IST

    WE ARE LIVE- FIRST SESSION BEGINS WITH KAPIL AND HARDIK

    For the first session of the day, we have Kapil Dev and Hardik Pandya in conversation with Ayaz Memon.

  • SEP 09, 2021 04:57 PM IST

    Less than 5 minutes to go

    Less than 5 minutes to go! A quick reminder of what's in store for you today:

    5:00-5:45pm- A discussion with Kapil Dev and Hardik Pandya

    5:45-6:15pm- A discussion with Sunil Chhetri

    5:15-7:00pm- A discussion with Vijender Singh and Abhinav Bindra

  • SEP 09, 2021 04:50 PM IST

    THE THEME

    The theme for the inaugural year is ‘Leading the change’.Get ready to explore the highly immersive digital-first experience & exciting networking opportunities. Be inspired to lead the change!

  • SEP 09, 2021 04:42 PM IST

    What is HT NxT?

    HT NxT is a first-of-its-kind platform aimed at bringing together the next-generation leaders, newsmakers to discuss the pertinent ideas, harness collective knowledge and experiences and frame innovative solutions for a better future.

    The HT NxT session will allow live Q&A with the speakers and participants will also be able to network with other peers and delegates in attendance. The Networking lounge feature will also offer an opportunity to send personal chat requests to other attendees, share business cards and request to schedule a meeting.

  • SEP 09, 2021 03:52 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 of the Hindustan Times' inaugural NxT 2021. The first-of-its-kind event will kickoff with India's top sporting personalities addressing the world of sports. We will have  Kapil Dev, Hardik Pandya, Sunil Chhetri, Vijender Singh, and Abhinav Bindra speaking to us today. So, sit back and relax as you have come to the right place for all the live updates.

Story Saved
