‘I just don’t…’: Kevin Owens issues cryptic response about WWE future

From being World Tag Team champion to featuring in the main event of WrestleMania, Kevin Owens’ WWE career has simply been incredible. Owens reunited with his old friend Sami Zayn to clinch the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39. Despite achieving incredible feats and earning innumerable laurels, the Canadian now seems uncertain about his WWE future. Owens still has 18 months left on his current contract. The 39-year-old said that he now just wants to focus on enjoying the remainder of his WWE tenure.

The Canadian wrestler has 18 months left on his current WWE contract. (WWE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I look at things and I don’t know where I stand going beyond the next year and a half. I know I want to be involved in wrestling. I know I want to be involved in the WWE and I know I have a place here. I just don’t know where it is exactly. Maybe it’s still in the ring, maybe it’s not. I don’t know,” Kevin Owens revealed during an interview with the Toronto Sun.

ALSO READ: WWE confirms blockbuster India return with Superstar Spectacle - Know full details about wrestlers, date & venue

“I think for the next year and a half, my focus is just on enjoying everything I do as much as possible. There’s not really a worry about winning a title or main-eventing WrestleMania or any of that stuff anymore, which are the dreams that everybody has because I’ve been so blessed and I’ve gotten to do all of that. So, I just want to have fun and I want to give people fun times to remember me by,” Owens added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kevin Owens is currently out of action having been injured on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Owens suffered a broken rib at the ringside during the NXT North American Championship match between Sami Zayn and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio. The battle ultimately went in favour of Dominik who rolled up Zayn to clinch a win and retain the title.

Owens’ injury is seen as a big hindrance as it may prevent WWE from putting the Undisputed Tag Team Championships on the line at this year’s SummerSlam scheduled to take place on August 6.

Kevin Owens made his debut at the NXT TakeOver: R Evolution. A couple of months later, Owens won the NXT Championship having defeated his current tag team partner Sami Zayn. After being promoted to the main roster, Owens kicked off his stint with a remarkable win against John Cena. A series of blockbuster performances helped the Canadian in winning some of the biggest WWE titles. Arguably the biggest fight of his career took place at WrestleMania, where Owens took on WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON