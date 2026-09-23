India schedule at Asian Games 2026 Day 6: Roshibina Devi's gold bout, hockey clash vs South Korea headline action

India’s Asian Games campaign moves into a medal-heavy sixth day on September 24, with Roshibina Devi fighting for gold in wushu, several rowing crews contesting finals and Pranati Nayak featuring in the women’s vault final. Athletics also gathers momentum, while India’s men’s hockey and kabaddi teams return to action during a packed programme stretching from before sunrise until the evening.

Roshibina Devi will be looking to get India's second Gold in the games. (X Images)

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The day begins as early as 5:10 AM IST when Balraj Panwar races in the men’s single sculls Final A. Satnam Singh and Salman Khan follow in the men’s double sculls final at 5:30 AM, before Roshibina Devi takes centre stage against China’s Xiaoyu Zhang in the women’s 60kg Sanda final at 6:10 AM.

Shooting offers another cluster of medal possibilities. Kedarling B Uchaganve, Aakash Bhardwaj and Kamaljeet begin the men’s 10m air pistol qualification at 6:15 AM, with the team competition also decided in the same session. Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal begin the skeet mixed team qualification at 6:30 AM, with the final scheduled for 11:15 AM.

Deep Dive What events is India competing in on Day 6 of the Asian Games 2026? On Day 6 of the Asian Games 2026, India will compete in wushu, rowing, shooting, athletics, fencing, hockey, kabaddi, gymnastics, and more. Why is Roshibina Devi's bout significant for India in the Asian Games 2026? Roshibina Devi's bout is significant because she is competing for gold in the women's 60kg Sanda final, representing India's aspirations for medals in wushu. How can I follow the results of India's events at the Asian Games 2026? You can follow the results of India's events at the Asian Games 2026 through live updates on sports news websites and by checking the official Asian Games schedule.

The second half of the day brings some of India’s biggest athletics events. Niharika Vashisht and Asha Ilango contest the women’s triple jump final at 4:14 PM, while Seema runs the women’s 10,000m final at 5:55 PM. India could also feature in the mixed 4x400m relay final at 6:45 PM, provided the team advances from the morning heats.

Roshibina Devi, rowing finals lead India's medal push

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{{^usCountry}} Rowing could deliver several decisive races across the morning and early afternoon. Apart from Balraj Panwar and the men’s double sculls crew, India have the women’s four in Final A at 7:10 AM, Rohit and Ujjwal Kumar Singh in the lightweight double sculls final at noon, and Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh and Jakar Khan in the men’s quadruple sculls Final A at 1 PM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rowing could deliver several decisive races across the morning and early afternoon. Apart from Balraj Panwar and the men’s double sculls crew, India have the women’s four in Final A at 7:10 AM, Rohit and Ujjwal Kumar Singh in the lightweight double sculls final at noon, and Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh and Jakar Khan in the men’s quadruple sculls Final A at 1 PM. {{/usCountry}}

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India will also have major interest in fencing through Bhavani Devi and Shreya Gupta, both of whom begin with their respective women’s sabre pools before potentially progressing through the Table of 32, last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final later in the day.

The men’s hockey team face South Korea in Pool A at 11:30 AM, while the men’s kabaddi side meet Chinese Taipei at 9:45 AM. India’s women take on Japan in kabaddi at 4:15 PM.

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Also Read: Asian Games: Sehrawat’s record night caps another India goalfest vs Thailand

India’s complete schedule for September 24.

All timings are in IST.

Rowing

Men’s Single Sculls – Final A: Balraj Panwar | 5:10 AM

Men’s Double Sculls – Final A: Satnam Singh, Salman Khan | 5:30 AM

Men’s Pair – Final B: Jaswinder Singh, Nitin Kumar | 6:30 AM

Women’s Four – Final A: Gurbani Kaur, Poonam, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam, Aleena Anto | 7:10 AM

Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls – Final A: Rohit, Ujjwal Kumar Singh | 12:00 PM

Men’s Quadruple Sculls – Final A: Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar Khan | 1:00 PM

Wushu

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Women’s Sanda 60kg – Final: Roshibina Devi vs Xiaoyu Zhang (China) | 6:10 AM

Shooting

Men’s 10m Air Pistol – Qualification: Kedarling B Uchaganve | 6:15 AM

Men’s 10m Air Pistol – Qualification: Aakash Bhardwaj | 6:15 AM

Men’s 10m Air Pistol – Qualification: Kamaljeet | 6:15 AM

Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team – Final: Kedarling B Uchaganve, Aakash Bhardwaj, Kamaljeet | 6:15 AM

Skeet Mixed Team – Qualification: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal | 6:30 AM

Skeet Mixed Team – Final: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal | 11:15 AM

Men’s 10m Air Pistol – Final, subject to qualification: Kedarling B Uchaganve | 12:15 PM

Men’s 10m Air Pistol – Final, subject to qualification: Aakash Bhardwaj | 12:15 PM

Men’s 10m Air Pistol – Final, subject to qualification: Kamaljeet | 12:15 PM

Athletics

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Women’s Heptathlon, 100m hurdles – Heat 1: Anamika KA | 6:30 AM

Women’s Heptathlon, 100m hurdles – Heat 2: Pooja | 6:38 AM

Mixed 4x400m Relay – Round 1, Heat 2: India | 7:01 AM

Women’s Heptathlon, High Jump: Anamika KA | 7:10 AM

Women’s Heptathlon, High Jump: Pooja | 7:10 AM

Women’s Heptathlon, Shot Put: Anamika KA | 3:35 PM

Women’s Heptathlon, Shot Put: Pooja | 3:35 PM

Women’s Triple Jump – Final: Niharika Vashisht | 4:14 PM

Women’s Triple Jump – Final: Asha Ilango | 4:14 PM

Men’s 100m – Round 1, Heat 1: Animesh Kujur | 4:38 PM

Men’s 100m – Round 1, Heat 4: Gurindervir Singh | 5:02 PM

Women’s Heptathlon, 200m: Anamika KA | 5:30 PM

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Women’s Heptathlon, 200m: Pooja | 5:30 PM

Women’s 10,000m – Final: Seema | 5:55 PM

Mixed 4x400m Relay – Final, subject to qualification: India | 6:45 PM

Canoe Sprint

Men’s Canoe Double 500m – Final A: Gyaneshwor Singh Philem, Raju Rawat | 6:30 AM

Women’s Canoe Single 200m – Semifinal 1: Megha Pradeep | 6:30 AM

Women’s Kayak Double 500m – Semifinal 1: Parvathy Geetha, Phairembam Soniya Devi | 6:50 AM

Women’s Canoe Single 200m – Final A, subject to qualification: Megha Pradeep | 8:00 AM

Men’s Kayak Four 500m – Final A: Harshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh, Oinam Arun Singh | 8:10 AM

Women’s Kayak Double 500m – Final A, subject to qualification: Parvathy Geetha, Phairembam Soniya Devi | 8:20 AM

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Men’s Kayak Single 500m – Heat 2: Harshwardhan Shaktawat | 11:10 AM

Mixed Kayak Double 500m – Heat 2: Parvathy Geetha, Prasanna Kumar | 11:40 AM

Table Tennis

Women’s Doubles – Round of 32: Diya Chitale/Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Iloukhani Setayesh/Ashtari Mahshid (Iran) | 6:30 AM

Women’s Doubles – Round of 32: Sreeja Akula/Syndrela Das vs Sanjaa Burenjargal/Batmunkh Bolor-erdene (Mongolia) | 7:10 AM

Men’s Singles – Round of 64: Manush Shah vs Wong Qi Shen (Malaysia) | 8:35 AM

Swimming

Men’s 50m Butterfly – Heat 5: Rohit Benedicton | 6:46 AM

Men’s 800m Freestyle – Final B: Aryan Nehra | 7:21 AM

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – Heat 1: Akash Mani, Rohit Benedicton, Heer Gitesh Shah, Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda | 7:32 AM

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Men’s 50m Butterfly – Final, subject to qualification: Rohit Benedicton | 1:35 PM

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – Final, subject to qualification: India | 2:48 PM

Squash

Mixed Doubles – Round of 16: Joshna Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar vs Shameena Riaz/Suraj Kumar Chand | 8:00 AM

Women’s Singles – Round of 16: Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn (Singapore) | 10:30 AM

Women’s Singles – Round of 16: Tanvi Khanna vs Au Yeong Wai Yhann (Singapore) | 10:30 AM

Men’s Singles – Round of 16: Abhay Singh vs Laksiri Ravindu (Sri Lanka) | 11:15 AM

Men’s Singles – Round of 16: Veer Chotrani vs Jeeva Sanjay (Malaysia) | 11:15 AM

Fencing

Women’s Sabre, Pool 4: Bhavani Devi vs Jeongmi Kim (South Korea), Aigerim Sarybay (Kazakhstan), Najmeh Sazanjian (Iran), Zaynab Dayibekova (Uzbekistan) and Arisara Somphao (Thailand) | 8:15 AM onwards

Women’s Sabre, Pool 2: Shreya Gupta vs Queen Denise Dalmacio (Philippines), Reni Anggraini (Indonesia), Jie Min Juliet Heng (Singapore), Misaki Emura (Japan) and Qimiao Pan (China) | 8:15 AM onwards

Table of 32, subject to qualification: Bhavani Devi and Shreya Gupta | 10:10 AM

Table of 16, subject to qualification: Bhavani Devi and Shreya Gupta | 10:45 AM

Quarter-finals, subject to qualification: Bhavani Devi and Shreya Gupta | 11:35 AM

Semi-finals, subject to qualification: Bhavani Devi and Shreya Gupta | 2:10 PM onwards

Final, subject to qualification: Bhavani Devi and Shreya Gupta | 3:10 PM

Kabaddi

Men’s Team – Group A: India vs Chinese Taipei | 9:45 AM

Women’s Team – Group A: India vs Japan | 4:15 PM

Boxing

Men’s 70kg – Round of 16: Sumit vs Ali Qasim Al-Sarray (Iraq) | 10:30 AM

Women’s 51kg – Round of 16: Sakshi vs Alua Balkibekova (Kazakhstan) | 2:15 PM

Women’s 65kg – Round of 16: Parveen vs Nozimova Malika (Tajikistan) | 2:45 PM

Esports

Puyo Puyo Champions – Group B: Paritosh vs Munkhzorig Ganbold (Mongolia) | 11:30 AM

Puyo Puyo Champions – Group B: Paritosh vs Mun June Justin Koh (Singapore) | 12:10 PM

Puyo Puyo Champions – Group B: Paritosh vs Tzu-ang Kuo (Chinese Taipei) | 1:10 PM

Puyo Puyo Champions – Group B: Paritosh vs Tanarak Wongkitikun (Thailand) | 2:10 PM

Hockey

Men’s Team – Pool A: India vs South Korea | 11:30 AM

Gymnastics

Women’s Vault – Final: Pranati Nayak | 2:25 PM