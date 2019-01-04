India vs Australia: Tim Paine answers journalist’s phone in middle of press conference - Watch

Australia might be on a sticky wicket in the fourth Test at Sydney against India but their on-field misery has not robbed skipper Tim Paine of his immaculate sense of humour. The wicket-keeper batsman put up a brave front as he faced the media after yet another difficult day for the hosts in the field, which saw India pile up a huge first innings total.

Paine though was interrupted in the middle of the interaction as one of the phones, kept for audio recording, started ringing. True to his style, Paine first asked, “whose phone is that?” and then answered the call. His interaction with the caller left the entire room in splits.

A cheeky phone call derailed Tim Paine's press conference after play! 🤣🤣 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zMT1cT8IOd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2019

Paine has been making headlines throughout the series with his innovative sledging style. His interactions with Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant have been enjoyed by everyone. During the third Test in Melbourne, Paine asked Pant if he could babysit his kids. The Indian responded by giving his family a visit after the match got over.

Paine though has struggled on the field as the hosts have been cut to size by a superior Indian outfit who have repeatedly outclassed the Aussies in all three departments in the series. A loss, which would be Australia’s first to India at home, could bring Paine’s captaincy under the scanner.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 14:13 IST