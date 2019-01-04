India vs Australia: He’ll hit you for a six, he’ll babysit your kids: Fans come up with new song for Rishabh Pant - Watch

It was day for India to grind Australia down. Cheteshwar Pujara contiuned on his merry way, but fell short of his 4th double century by just 7 runs. However, this set the stage for Rishabh Pant and his belligerence.

After a cautious start to his innings, the spunky wicket-keeper opened his shoulders and took to the Australian bowling attack. He was calculated in his approach and with a slog sweep towards deep mid-wicket notched up his 2nd Test ton.

He exploded after this ton and this inspired a chant coming from the stands. The Bharat Army, which is a devoted fan group of the Indian cricket team came up with a song for the wicket-keeper.

‘We’ve got Pant

Rishab Pant

I just don’t think you’ll understand

He’ll hit you for a six

He’ll babysit your kids

We’ve got Rishab Pant’

This was also Pant’s 2nd Test century and he became the 10 visiting wicket-keeper to score a century in Australia. Also, he is only the 2nd Indian after Dattu Phadkar to score a century at number 7 position in Australia.

Earlier, India reached 389-5 at lunch. Starting from overnight 303-4, Pujara took his fifth-wicket partnership with Hanuma Vihari (42) to 101 runs.

Calm and collected number three Pujara was finally caught and bowled by spinner Nathan Lyon after a batting masterclass that spanned a day-and-a-half and 373 balls.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 12:09 IST