 India vs Australia: He’ll hit you for a six, he’ll babysit your kids: Fans come up with new song for Rishabh Pant - Watch
After a cautious start to his innings, the spunky wicket-keeper opened his shoulders and took to the Australian bowling attack. He was calculated in his approach and with a slog sweep towards deep mid-wicket notched up his 2nd Test ton.

cricket Updated: Jan 04, 2019 12:12 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Rishabh Pant lifts his bat after making 150 runs against Australia on day 2 during their cricket test match in Sydney, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019(AP)

It was day for India to grind Australia down. Cheteshwar Pujara contiuned on his merry way, but fell short of his 4th double century by just 7 runs. However, this set the stage for Rishabh Pant and his belligerence.

He exploded after this ton and this inspired a chant coming from the stands. The Bharat Army, which is a devoted fan group of the Indian cricket team came up with a song for the wicket-keeper.

‘We’ve got Pant

Rishab Pant

I just don’t think you’ll understand

He’ll hit you for a six

He’ll babysit your kids

We’ve got Rishab Pant’

This was also Pant’s 2nd Test century and he became the 10 visiting wicket-keeper to score a century in Australia. Also, he is only the 2nd Indian after Dattu Phadkar to score a century at number 7 position in Australia.

ALSO READ: Rishabh Pant slams 2nd Test century, scripts new record in Sydney

Earlier, India reached 389-5 at lunch. Starting from overnight 303-4, Pujara took his fifth-wicket partnership with Hanuma Vihari (42) to 101 runs.

Calm and collected number three Pujara was finally caught and bowled by spinner Nathan Lyon after a batting masterclass that spanned a day-and-a-half and 373 balls.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 12:09 IST

