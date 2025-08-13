Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Indian Olympic Association approves 2030 Commonwealth Games bid; Ahmedabad proposed as venue

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 13, 2025 12:29 pm IST

IOA formally approves India's 2030 CWG bid during its SGM. Ahmedabad proposed as venue. 

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday formally approved the country's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games during its Special General Meeting (SGM) here.

IOA formally approves India's 2030 CWG bid during its SGM. Ahmedabad proposed as venue. (REUTERS)
IOA formally approves India's 2030 CWG bid during its SGM. Ahmedabad proposed as venue. (REUTERS)

India has already submitted an Expression of Interest for the 2030 CWG with Ahmedabad as the host city. But the nation will have to submit the proposals for the final bid before the August 31 deadline.

With Canada having pulled out of the race, India's chances of getting the 2030 CWG have brightened.

A team of officials from Commonwealth Sport, led by its Director of Games Darren Hall, recently visited Ahmedabad to inspect the venues and meet Gujarat government officials.

A larger delegation of Commonwealth Sport is expected to be there later this month.

The General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport will decide the host country in the last week of November in Glasgow. India has previously hosted the 2010 edition of the multi-sport event in Delhi.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Neeraj Chopra Classic Live latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Neeraj Chopra Classic Live latest updates.
News / Sports / Indian Olympic Association approves 2030 Commonwealth Games bid; Ahmedabad proposed as venue
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On