Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Indonesia beat China to lift Thomas Cup trophy after 19-year winless drought
sports

Indonesia beat China to lift Thomas Cup trophy after 19-year winless drought

Indonesia are the most successful nation in the history of the team championship of men's badminton with 14 titles, but had endured a nineteen year winless drought before Sunday's victory.
Indonesia beat China to lift Thomas Cup trophy after 19-year winless drought(TWITTER)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 11:40 PM IST
PTI | , Aarhus (denmark)

Indonesia lifted the Thomas Cup trophy for the first time since 2002 after sweeping past defending champions China 3-0 in the final on Sunday here.

Indonesia are the most successful nation in the history of the team championship of men's badminton with 14 titles, but had endured a nineteen year winless drought before Sunday's victory.

China settled for silver while Japan and hosts Denmark shared the bronze. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thomas cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dutch Open 2021: Defending champ Lakshya Sen loses in men's singles final 

Premier League: West Ham snatch battling win at Everton

Bayern smash five past Leverkusen to reclaim top spot in Bundesliga

Manchester United can bounce back from adversity: Nemanja Matic
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP